FIREWIND - Cover Artwork und Tracklist vom neuen Album "Immortals"

Die Power-Metal-Griechen FIREWIND veröffentlichen ihr achtes Album "Immortals" am 20. Januar 2017 via Century Media. Gitarrist Gus G. stellt Euch vorab das Cover Artwork und Konzept (!) der Scheibe vor:
“Today we're very happy to reveal the cover artwork for our 8th studio album. It's titled "Immortals" and it's the first concept album FIREWIND has ever made. Since we're from Greece, we thought it would be a cool idea to make a concept of Greek history and heritage. So, on this album we focused on the legendary battles of Thermopylae and Salamis during the 2nd Persian invasion of Greece in 480 BC. The artwork was once again created by our longtime collaborator, Gustavo Sazes and we feel it reflects the vibe we tried to capture on this album - Epic, Powerful, Glorious, Everlasting.”
Hier die Tracklist von "Immortals":
1. Hands Of Time
2. We Defy
3. Ode To Leonidas
4. Back On The Throne
5. Live And Die By The Sword
6. Wars Of Ages
7. Lady Of 1000 Sorrows
8. Immortals
9. Warriors And Saints
10. Rise From The Ashes
Das Album erscheint in verschiedenen Varianten:
- Standard Jewel Case CD
- Digital Downloads
- 180gr Vinyl mit Poster und CD
- Mediabook CD mit erweitertem Booklet, Bonustrack und 3 Stickers
Kommentare (0)