  ALL THEM WITCHES: Neues Album "Sleeping Through The War" im Februar

Die Psych-Rock-Band ALL THEM WITCHES aus Nashville kündigt die Band jetzt ihr viertes Album "Sleeping Through The War" an. Das Album wurde von Grammy Preisträger Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell) produziert und folgt dem von der Presse und Fans gelobten Album "Dying Surfer Meets His Maker". Musikalisch knüpft es genau da an. Es geht um Fuzz, Grooves und kosmischen Visionen. Man entdeckt Querverweise von Dr. John, Sigur Ros und Kyuss.

Das Album entstand in nur 6 Tagen wie Gitarrist Ben McLeod berichtet: “Where in the past we would have just gone ahead and written and recorded in the studio, we were like nah we’re going to do it with Dave, let’s be prepared. It was real minimal, Dave  didn’t want us to get too crazy. We wanted a record you could crank.  And  we wanted girl backup singers.”  Sänger/Bassist Charles Michael Parks fügt hinzu: "We’re trying to get to something better -­-­ not necessarily just as musicians -­-­ but as people. I’ve  always said that as we change as people, our music changes, that’s why we can never make the same records. I can’t be in one of those bands. I hope you’ll never hear another predictable album from All Them Witches. There’s no art in that.”

Als ersten Song samt Video veröffentlicht die Band "Bruce Lee":

