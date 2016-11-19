  • Home
WITCHERY veröffentlichen “Oath Breaker” vom kommenden Album


Witchery
Ihr sechstes Album “In His Infernal Majesty’s Service” erscheint kommende Woche, doch schon jetzt könnt Ihr Euch den Song “Oath Breaker” der schwedischen Blackmetaller WITCHERY anhören. Gitarrist und Bandleader Jensen kommentiert den Song wie folgt: “This might be my favorite song of the whole album. Totally relentless in its thrashy-ness, yet beautiful and epic during the choruses. I can’t wait to get to play this song live! Lyrical topic: A fictional story about a secret society that protects is vows of secrecy.” Hier der Song und die Trackliste von “In His Infernal Majesty’s Service”:




WITCHERY – “In His Infernal Majesty’s Service” Tracks:

1. Lavey-athan
2. Zoroast
3. Netherworld Emperor
4. Nosferatu
5. The Burning Of Salem
6. Gilded Fang
7. Empty Tombs
8. In Warm Blood
9. Escape From Dunwich Valley
10. Feed The Gun
11. Oath Breaker
