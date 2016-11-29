  • Home
  • Bassist Peter Iwers steigt bei IN FLAMES aus

Bassist Peter Iwers steigt bei IN FLAMES aus


Nach fast 20 Jahren möchte sich Peter Iwers anderen Dingen widmen und kündigt an, im Anschluss der anstehenden USA Tour, IN FLAMES zu verlassen.

Originalnachricht auf Facebook:
"Friends, I have decided to leave In Flames to pursue other endeavours.

As a result, this current US tour will be my last one with In Flames so if you are around, come and say hi.

It has been almost 20 years of fun and I am eternally grateful to you all for all the support you have given me and the rest of the guys throughout all these years.
You made it all possible.

Now is the time for me to move on with other musical and non musical adventures.
I wish the very best to Niclas, Anders, Björn & Joe.

Hope to see all you Jesterheads down the road in my future endeavors.
Follow my instagram @peteriwers for updates

May the force be with you

Sincerely,
Peter"
