  • Home
  • News
  • QUEENSRŸCHE – Neues Video zu "Hellfire" behandelt MH17 Katastrophe

QUEENSRŸCHE – Neues Video zu "Hellfire" behandelt MH17 Katastrophe


Die Band QUEENSRŸCHE

QUEENSRŸCHE befinden sich gerade in der Endphase ihrer “Condition Hüman” Tour, die sie jüngst zurück nach Nordamerika gebracht hat. Das hält die Jungs aber nicht davon ab, ein neues Video zum Song "Hellfire" zu veröffentlichen, der sich mit der Katastrophe rund um den Malaysia-Airlines-Flug MH17 auseinandersetzt. Sänger Todd La Torre dazu:

"'Hellfire' is a depiction primarily based on the tragic events surrounding the Malaysian airline flight MH17. Despite the storyline's foundation, the lyrical and visual narrative transcends into other pertinent, global subject matters. Civil unrest, guerrilla warfare, media propaganda, and social inequalities are just some examples of the multifaceted issues marbled throughout 'Hellfire'. A poignant illustration of an unfortunate yet timeless reality."

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...