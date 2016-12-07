QUEENSRŸCHE – Neues Video zu "Hellfire" behandelt MH17 Katastrophe

QUEENSRŸCHE befinden sich gerade in der Endphase ihrer “Condition Hüman” Tour, die sie jüngst zurück nach Nordamerika gebracht hat. Das hält die Jungs aber nicht davon ab, ein neues Video zum Song "Hellfire" zu veröffentlichen, der sich mit der Katastrophe rund um den Malaysia-Airlines-Flug MH17 auseinandersetzt. Sänger Todd La Torre dazu:
"'Hellfire' is a depiction primarily based on the tragic events surrounding the Malaysian airline flight MH17. Despite the storyline's foundation, the lyrical and visual narrative transcends into other pertinent, global subject matters. Civil unrest, guerrilla warfare, media propaganda, and social inequalities are just some examples of the multifaceted issues marbled throughout 'Hellfire'. A poignant illustration of an unfortunate yet timeless reality."
