DEEP PURPLE: Lyric Video zu "Time For Bedlam" & Cover zu "inFinite"

DEEP PURPLE veröffentlichen am 07.04.2017 ihr neues Album "inFinite". Vorab wird am 03.02.2017 eine EP namens "Time For Bedlam" erscheinen. Zum Titeltrack der EP gibt es nun ein Lyrics Video:

Die limitierte EP wird neben brandneuem Material auch Songs beinhalten, die nicht auf dem Album zu finden sein werden.

Ab dem 15.12.2016 ist "inFinite" digital vorbestellbar. Als Bonus erhält jeder Besteller ab morgen "Time For Bedlam" als Instant Grant. Während des Songwritings hat ein Dokumentateam DEE PURPLE zusammen mit Produzent Bob Ezrin im Studio begeleitet. Die Doku wird einigen Editionen des Albums beiliegen.

deep purple infinite

Nach Ankündigung der Tour zu "inFinite" mit dem bezeichnenden Namen "The Long Goodbye" bricht Sänger Ian Gillan nun das Schweigen und äußert sich erstmals zu Fanfragen und Spekulationen - wenn auch sehr kryptisch:  "If you take it literally you may, quite reasonably, think the Finite part of the word describes the life of deep Purple, with a clear beginning and a nebulous end; but what of the in bit? The word infinite is a three-dimensional double edged sword. It describes something that goes on forever in all directions; not unlike its temporal equivalent Eternal Whats that all about? Stephen Hawking declared (in "A brief History of Time") that, before the Big Bang there was nothing. That would put the kybosh on the idea of our universe being Infinite, as he provides a starting point, which is not acceptable to the concept. So, Hawkings universe in Finite; by definition; whether he agrees or not.

Ironically, he is quite wrong (scientists always are eventually), therefore the Universe is infinite, which means it will never end, and also means that it never started, and the corollary to that of course is that we dont exist. There is a metaphysical solution to all this, but it will have to wait until the tour is over because (thanks heavens) there are only 24 hours in a day (for the time being) or 10 hours in a metric day. More on that later..."

Deep Purple - "inFinite: The Long Goodbye Tour"

Special Guest: tba

19.05.17 München, Olympiahalle
30.05.17 Hamburg, Barclaycard-Arena
06.06.17 Köln, Lanxess-Arena
07.06.17 Dortmund, Westfalenhalle 1
09.06.17 Leipzig, Arena Leipzig
10.06.17 Frankfurt, Festhalle Frankfurt
13.06.17 Berlin, Mercedes-Benz-Arena
14.06.17 Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

