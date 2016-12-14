  • Home
  • SANCTUARY – Neues Album “Inception” mit Material aus 1986

Das Coverartwork von "Inception"

Am 24. Februar 2017 erscheint via Century Media Records das neue Album "Inception" der US-Metaller SANCTUARY. Die Scheibe wird als offizieller Vorläufer des Debüts "Refuge Denied" angekündigt, der verloren geglaubte Studiaufnahmen aus dem Jahr 1986 enthält. Einen ersten Trailer seht Ihr hier:

Die Band kommentiert:

“I found the masters in my barn. The second floor of the barn is on top of our current recording studio and is very rough and open to the elements. The ground level is where we recorded the bulk of “The Year The Sun Died”. We found the masters in an unknown box in the barn, full of water and just wasting away.”

“I got a call one day and Lenny said that he had discovered these tapes and had them transferred to digital. I was in the area and stopped over to check it out. The recordings were still in decent shape. We agreed that we wanted it to sound as good as possible without taking away from the original vibe and vision of what the band had back then. After a year of mixing on and off we were able to resurrect these original demos. I hope everyone enjoys these recordings as much as I did working on them especially being a huge fan myself.”

SANCTUARY – “Inception” track-listing:

1. Dream Of The Incubus
2. Die For My Sins
3. Soldiers Of Steel
4. Death Rider / Third War
5. White Rabbit (Jefferson Airplane cover)
6. Ascension To Destiny
7. Battle Angels
8. I Am Insane
9. Veil Of Disguise

SANCTUARY live

15.06.2017 - 17.06.2017 (DE) ST. GOARSHAUSEN / Rockfels, Loreley
16.06.2017 - 18.06.2017 (FR) CLISSON / Hellfest
12.07.2017 (DE) BALINGEN / Bang Your Head!!!, Messegelände
14.07.2017 - 15.07.2017 (SE) GAVLE / Gefle Metal Festival
24.07.2017 - 28.07.2017 (SV) TOLMIN / Metaldays
27.07.2017 - 29.07.2017 (DE) BRANDE-HOERNERKIRCHEN / Headbangers Open Air

