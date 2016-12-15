MUDDY MOONSHINE - Finnische Southern Rock Band veröffentlicht Debut "Muddy & Wild"

Die Finnische Southern Rock Band MUDDY MOONSHINE, vielleicht die nördlichste ihrer Art auf unserem Planeten, bringen ihr Debutalbum "Muddy & Wild" am 16. Dezember 2016 durch Secret Entertainment zu Gehör. Zu dem Song "This Town of Mine"...
... gibt es ein Video: This Town Of Mine.
Tracklist:
01. Back In Jail
02. Drunk As Fuck
03. This Town Of Mine
04. Moonshineman
05. Bottle Of Love
06. Funkytown
07. River
08. Blued Steel Blues
09. Russian Pussycat Blues
10. Stomp
11. Succubus
Das Album kann auf Spotify gehört werden:
http://secretentertainment.us14.list-manage1.com/track/click?u=f1fc470ce1d3d98404f1e8990&id=9e808ebb7e&e=954b377a39
MUDDY MOONSHINE sind:
Aleksi Ahokas – Vocals
Jarmo Ikala - Guitars/Slide
Jonne Roth - Guitars
Kim Sandström - Bass
Saku Manninen - Drums
Stefan Granroth – Guitars
Links:
http://www.muddymoonshine.com
https://www.facebook.com/officialmoonshine
https://www.instagram.com/muddy_moonshine/
http://www.twitter.com/muddymoonshine
Kommentare (0)