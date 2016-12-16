VAMPIRE - Neue Single "Skull Prayer" vorab, neues Album im Frühjahr

Die schwedischen Horror-Death-Metaler VAMPIRE sind gerade dabei, die Aufnahmen für ihr zweites Album aufzunehmen, das im Frühjahr 2017 erscheinen wird. Als ersten Eindruck veröffentlicht die Band einen Rough Mix des Songs "Skull Prayer" – viel Spaß damit:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/3ki7MKeybKW18KceJHoB3H
The cover artwork was done by Jonathan Hultén of Tribulation.
VAMPIRE line-up
Hand of Doom: Vocals
Black String: Guitars
Command: Electric Bass
Sepulchral Condor: Guitars
Abysmal Condor: Battery
