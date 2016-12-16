  • Home
VAMPIRE - Neue Single "Skull Prayer" vorab, neues Album im Frühjahr


VAMPIRE "Skull Prayer" Artwork Artwork by Jonathan Hultén / Tribulation

Die schwedischen Horror-Death-Metaler VAMPIRE sind gerade dabei, die Aufnahmen für ihr zweites Album aufzunehmen, das im Frühjahr 2017 erscheinen wird. Als ersten Eindruck veröffentlicht die Band einen Rough Mix des Songs "Skull Prayer" – viel Spaß damit:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/3ki7MKeybKW18KceJHoB3H 

The cover artwork was done by Jonathan Hultén of Tribulation.

VAMPIRE line-up

Hand of Doom: Vocals
Black String: Guitars
Command: Electric Bass
Sepulchral Condor: Guitars
Abysmal Condor: Battery

www.vampireofficial.com

