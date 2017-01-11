  • Home
  GREG GRAFFIN: Neuer Song aus dem Soloalbum des BAD RELIGION-Sängers

GREG GRAFFIN: Neuer Song aus dem Soloalbum des BAD RELIGION-Sängers

BAD RELIGION-Sänger GREG GRAFFIN wird am 10.03.2017 sein neues Soloalbum "Millport" veröffentlichen. Mit "Making Time" gibt es nun einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf die Scheibe.

Produziert wurde "Millstone" von Brett Gurewitz (Bad Religion). Jonny "Two Bags" Wickersham, Brent Harding und David Hidalgo von Social Distortion geben sich als Background-Band die

Zuvor veröffentlichte GREG GRAFFIN bereits "Lincoln's Funeral Train":

Graffin äußert sich wie folgt zu seiner Soloscheibe: “This feels as exciting to me as when we made the Bad Religion record Suffer. Like everything had been leading up to the songs and they just happened totally organically in this short intense burst. I’m really just doing what I did back then, which is write songs that mean something to me and deliver them in a way that is completely honest.”

"Millport"-Tracklist:

1.Backroads of My Mind - 3:53
2.Too Many Virtues - 3:04
3.Lincoln's Funeral Train - 3:43
4.Millport - 3:19
5.Time of Need - 3:33
6.Making Time - 3:24
7.Shotgun - 2:38
8.Echo on the Hill - 2:30
9.Sawmill - 2:11
10.Waxwings - 3:27

