  KANSAS posten Livevideo & Tourdaten

KANSAS posten Livevideo & Tourdaten

Die Rocklegende KANSAS hat ein Livevideo des Songs "Rhythm In The Spirit" online gestellt, dessen Studioversion ihr auf dem im September 2016 veröffentlichten "The Prelude Implicit" findet.

Hier ist das Ding:

Die Band kommentiert: “It's been a long time since we've made a one song concert video and we had a great time doing it! ‘Rhythm in the Spirit’ was our unanimous first choice and we are very happy with how it turned out.”

KANSAS gehen 2017 außerdem auf Sommertour durch Europa:

9th June – Sweden Rock Festival, Sölvesborg, Sweden
6th July – Peace & Love Festival, Borlange, Sweden
16th July – Night of the Prog Festival, Sankt Goarshausen, Germany
29th July – Burg Herzberg Festival, Herzberg, Germany
30th July – Ramblin Man Fair, Maidstone, UK

