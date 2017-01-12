KANSAS posten Livevideo & Tourdaten

Hier ist das Ding:

Die Band kommentiert: “It's been a long time since we've made a one song concert video and we had a great time doing it! ‘Rhythm in the Spirit’ was our unanimous first choice and we are very happy with how it turned out.”

KANSAS gehen 2017 außerdem auf Sommertour durch Europa:

9th June – Sweden Rock Festival, Sölvesborg, Sweden

6th July – Peace & Love Festival, Borlange, Sweden

16th July – Night of the Prog Festival, Sankt Goarshausen, Germany

29th July – Burg Herzberg Festival, Herzberg, Germany

30th July – Ramblin Man Fair, Maidstone, UK