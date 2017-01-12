EMPEROR veröffentlichen alle Alben neu

EMPEROR, Teil der ersten Black Metal-Welle und Begründer des Symphonic Black Metal, veröffentlichen ihren gesamten Back-Katalog neu. Insgesamt sind es zehn Alben, die in neuen Fassungen, zum Teil auch als LP, auf den Markt kommen.
Die Wiederveröffentlichungen kommen in zwei Schüben. Ab 13. Januar sind folgende Alben erhältlich:
1- Into The Infinity Of Thoughts
2- The Burning Shadows Of Silence
3- Cosmic Keys To My Creations & Times
4- Beyond The Great Vast Forest
5- Towards The Pantheon
6- The Majesty Of The Nightsky
7- I Am The Black Wizards
8- Inno A Satana
9- The Ancient Queen
10- Witches Sabbath
11- Lord Of The Storms
1- Curse you all men!
2- Decrystallizing reason
3- En Elegy of Icaros
4- The Source of Icon E
5- Sworn
6- Nonus Aequilibrium
7- The Warriors of Modern Death
8- Of Blindness & Subsequent Seers
9 -Sworn (remix by Ulver)
1- The Eruption
2- Depraved
3- Empty
4- The Prophet
5- The Tongue of Fire
6 -In the Wordless Chamber
7- Grey
8- He Who Sought the Fire
9 -Thorns on my Grave
EMPERIAL LIVE CEREMONY • CD • Mint pack
1- Curse You All Men!
2- Thus Spake The Nightspirit
3- I Am The Black Wizards
4- An Elegy Of Icaros
5- With Strength I Burn
6- Sworn
7- Night Of The Graveless Souls
8- Inno A Satana
9- Ye Entrancemperium
LIVE AT WACKEN OPEN AIR /LIVE INFERNO • 2 CD • Mint pack
DISC1
01 Infinity Burning
02 Cosmic Keys to My Creations & Times
03 Thus Spake the Nightspirit
04 An Elegy of Icaros
05 Curse You All Men!
06 With Strength I Burn
07 Towards the Pantheon
08 Majesty of the Nightsky
09 The Loss & Curse of Reverence
10 In the Wordless Chamber
12 Inno A Satana
DISC 2
13 Intro / Into The Infinity Of Thoughts / The Burning Shadows Of Silence Medley
14 Cosmic Keys To My Creations And Times
15 Thus Spake The Nightspirit
16 An Elegy Of Icaros
17 Curse You All Men!
18 Wrath Of The Tyrant
19 With Strength I Burn
20 Towards The Pantheon
21 The Majesty Of The Nightsky
22 The Loss And Curse Of Reverence
23 In The Wordless Chamber
24 Inno A Satana / Opus A Satana (Part 1)
25 I Am The Black Wizards
26 Ye Entrancemperium
27 Opus A Satana (Part 2)
ANTHEMS TO THE WELKIN AT DUSK • CD • Mint pack1- Alsvartr (The Oath)
2- Ye Entrancemperium
3- Thus Spake the Nightspirit
4- Ensorcelled by Khaos
5- The Loss and Curse of Reverence
6- The Acclamation of Bonds
7- With Strength I Burn
8- The Wanderer
9- In Longing Spirit
10- Opus a Satana
11- The Loss and Curse of Reverence (Live)
ANTHEMS TO THE WELKIN AT DUSK • 1LP • Dark Green vinyl • 180gram • Gatefold sleeve
SIDE A
1.Alsvartr (The Oath)
2.Ye Entrancemperium
3.Thus Spake The Nightspirit
4.Ensorcelled By Khaos
SIDE B
1.The Loss And Curse Of Reverence
2.The Acclamation Of Bonds
3.With Strength I Burn
4.The Wanderer
EMPEROR / WRATH OF THE TYRANT • CD • Mint pack
1- I am the Black Wizards
2- Wrath of the Tyrant
3- Night of the Graveless Souls
4- Cosmic Keys to my Creations & TimesIntroduction
5- Ancient Queen
6- My Empire's Doom
7- Forgotten Centuries
8- Night of the Graveless Souls
9- Moon Over Kara-Shehr
10- Witches Sabbath
11- Lord of the Storms
12- Wrath of the Tyrant
EMPEROR
• 1LP • Transparent red vinyl • 180gram • Single sleeve •
SIDE A
1.I Am The Black Wizards
2. Wrath Of The Tyrant
SIDE B
1.Night Of The Graveless Souls
2.Cosmic Keys To My Creations & Times
