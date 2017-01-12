  • Home
  • News
  • EMPEROR veröffentlichen alle Alben neu

EMPEROR veröffentlichen alle Alben neu


EMPEROR, Teil der ersten Black Metal-Welle und Begründer des Symphonic Black Metal, veröffentlichen ihren gesamten Back-Katalog neu. Insgesamt sind es zehn Alben, die in neuen Fassungen, zum Teil auch als LP, auf den Markt kommen.

Die Wiederveröffentlichungen kommen in zwei Schüben. Ab 13. Januar sind folgende Alben erhältlich:

In The Nightside Eclipse  
Live at Wacken Open Air
Ix Equilibrium 
Prometheus Discipline of Fire & Demise   
Live Inferno 
Live at Wacken/Live Inferno
Emperial Live Ceremony 
 
Am 3. Februar folgen:
Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk
Emperor / Wrath Of The Tyrants
Emperor
 
Die Alben wird es in folgenden Versionen geben:
 
IN THE NIGHTSIDE ECLIPSE • CD • Mint pack
1- Into The Infinity Of Thoughts
2- The Burning Shadows Of Silence
3- Cosmic Keys To My Creations & Times
4- Beyond The Great Vast Forest
5- Towards The Pantheon
6- The Majesty Of The Nightsky
7- I Am The Black Wizards
8- Inno A Satana
9- The Ancient Queen
10- Witches Sabbath
11- Lord Of The Storms
 
IX EQUILIBRIUM • CD • Mint pack
1- Curse you all men!
2- Decrystallizing reason
3- En Elegy of Icaros
4- The Source of Icon E
5- Sworn
6- Nonus Aequilibrium
7- The Warriors of Modern Death
8- Of Blindness & Subsequent Seers
9 -Sworn (remix by Ulver)
 
Prometheus Discipline of Fire & Demise  • CD • Mint pack
1- The Eruption
2- Depraved
3- Empty
4- The Prophet
5- The Tongue of Fire
6 -In the Wordless Chamber
7- Grey
8- He Who Sought the Fire
9 -Thorns on my Grave
 

EMPERIAL LIVE CEREMONY • CD • Mint pack

1- Curse You All Men!              
2- Thus Spake The Nightspirit 
3- I Am The Black Wizards
4- An Elegy Of Icaros                
5- With Strength I Burn             
6- Sworn 
7- Night Of The Graveless Souls              
8- Inno A Satana       
9- Ye Entrancemperium  

LIVE AT WACKEN OPEN AIR /LIVE INFERNO • 2 CD • Mint pack
DISC1

01  Infinity Burning                                        
02  Cosmic Keys to My Creations & Times                                                 
03  Thus Spake the Nightspirit                   
04  An Elegy of Icaros                                                  
05  Curse You All Men!                              
06  With Strength I Burn                             
07  Towards the Pantheon                          
08  Majesty of the Nightsky                         
09  The Loss & Curse of Reverence                            
10  In the Wordless Chamber                                                         
12  Inno A Satana
 
DISC 2                                                            
13  Intro / Into The Infinity Of Thoughts / The Burning Shadows Of Silence Medley                                        
14 Cosmic Keys To My Creations And Times                           
15 Thus Spake The Nightspirit                    
16 An Elegy Of Icaros                                                    
17 Curse You All Men!                                 
18 Wrath Of The Tyrant                             
19 With Strength I Burn             
20 Towards The Pantheon                         
21 The Majesty Of The Nightsky                                  
22 The Loss And Curse Of Reverence                                          
23 In The Wordless Chamber                     
24 Inno A Satana / Opus A Satana (Part 1)                                    
25 I Am The Black Wizards                        
26 Ye Entrancemperium                                                                 
27 Opus A Satana (Part 2)

ANTHEMS TO THE WELKIN AT DUSK • CD • Mint pack1- Alsvartr (The Oath)
2- Ye Entrancemperium
3- Thus Spake the Nightspirit
4- Ensorcelled by Khaos
5- The Loss and Curse of Reverence
6- The Acclamation of Bonds
7- With Strength I Burn
8- The Wanderer
9- In Longing Spirit
10- Opus a Satana
11- The Loss and Curse of Reverence (Live)

ANTHEMS TO THE WELKIN AT DUSK • 1LP • Dark Green vinyl • 180gram • Gatefold sleeve

SIDE A    
1.Alsvartr (The Oath)
2.Ye Entrancemperium 
3.Thus Spake The Nightspirit 
4.Ensorcelled  By Khaos

SIDE B    
1.The Loss And Curse Of Reverence
2.The Acclamation Of Bonds
3.With Strength I Burn
4.The Wanderer

EMPEROR / WRATH OF THE TYRANT • CD • Mint pack

1- I am the Black Wizards
2- Wrath of the Tyrant
3- Night of the Graveless Souls
4- Cosmic Keys to my Creations & TimesIntroduction
5- Ancient Queen
6- My Empire's Doom
7- Forgotten Centuries
8- Night of the Graveless Souls
9- Moon Over Kara-Shehr
10- Witches Sabbath
11- Lord of the Storms
12- Wrath of the Tyrant

EMPEROR
• 1LP • Transparent red vinyl • 180gram • Single sleeve • 

SIDE A    
1.I Am The Black Wizards
2. Wrath Of The Tyrant

SIDE B    
1.Night Of The Graveless Souls  
2.Cosmic Keys To My Creations & Times

 

 

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...