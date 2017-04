AUGUST BURNS RED kommen auf "10 Year Anniversary Messengers Tour"

Juli:

28th London Camden Underworld, UK

29th Bristol The Fleece, UK

30th Manchester Sound Control, UK

August:

01st Cologne Underground, Germany

03rd Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

04th Oslo John Dee, Norway

05th Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

07th Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

16th Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

20th Stuttgart Universum, Germany

22nd Dornbirn Conrad Sohn, Austria

23rd Aschaffenburg Coas Saal, Germany

24th Amsterdam Melkweg, Holland

Gitarrist Brent Rambler freut sich schon: "We are very excited to announce that we are bringing our Messengers 10 Year Anniversary Tour to the UK/Europe! We first visited your shores in 2008 while in the middle of the Messengers album cycle so we are pumped to return to our roots and play the album from start to finish for you, as well as some other fan favorites. These shows have been bonkers in the states, and we expect nothing less from our fans across the pond!"