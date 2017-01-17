  • Home
  AUGUST BURNS RED kommen auf "10 Year Anniversary Messengers Tour"

AUGUST BURNS RED kommen auf "10 Year Anniversary Messengers Tour"


August Burns Red

Die Metalcore-Jungs von AUGUST BURNS RED kommen wieder nach Europa. Ihre "10 Year Anniversary ‘Messengers’"-Tour führt sie im Juli in die UK, im August wird die Band aus Pennsylvania dann auch in Deutschland und Österreich Halt machen. Hier die Termine:

Juli:
28th London Camden Underworld, UK
29th Bristol The Fleece, UK
30th Manchester Sound Control, UK

August:
01st Cologne Underground, Germany
03rd Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
04th Oslo John Dee, Norway
05th Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden
07th Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
16th Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
20th Stuttgart Universum, Germany
22nd Dornbirn Conrad Sohn, Austria
23rd Aschaffenburg Coas Saal, Germany
24th Amsterdam Melkweg, Holland

Gitarrist Brent Rambler freut sich schon: "We are very excited to announce that we are bringing our Messengers 10 Year Anniversary Tour to the UK/Europe! We first visited your shores in 2008 while in the middle of the Messengers album cycle so we are pumped to return to our roots and play the album from start to finish for you, as well as some other fan favorites. These shows have been bonkers in the states, and we expect nothing less from our fans across the pond!"

