ANTROPOMORPHIA geben Details zum neuen Album bekannt

Am 24. Februar 2017 veröffentlicht ANTROPOMORPHIA das neue Album "Sermon Ov Wrath".

 antropomorphia

Das neue Album wird als Vinyl und als Digi-CD erhältlich sein. Hier könnt ihr es pre-ordern. Das wunderschöne Cover-Artwork wurde von 13 Candles Tattoo (Madeleine Hoogkamer) gemalt.

Sänger und Gitarrist Ferry Damen zu "Sermon Ov Wrath": "This is by far our most diverse and strongest incantation to date. 'Sermon ov Wrath' has a veil ov our poisonous roots breathing throughout the whole album while never compromising or abiding to any limitation. We've entered a new realm and have become a different type ov beast. Beyond the veil ov wicked Dead!"

Atmosphärische Sounds, brutale und und gnadenlose Riffs - so soll "Sermon Ov Wrath" klingen. Die Tracklist wurde nun veröffentlicht:

Tracklist:

01. Sermon ov Wrath
02. Suspiria de Profundis
03. Murmur ov the Dead
04. Ad Me Venite Mortui
05. Crown ov the Dead
06. Sinful Rapture
07. Within Her Pale Tomb ov Putrid Lust
08. The Blistering Splendour ov Darkness
09. In Bestial Decadence

In den Titeltrack könnt ihr sogar schon reinhören:

Die Band:

Ferry Damen - Gesang, Gitarre
Jos van den Brand - Gitarre
Marc van Stiphout - Bass
Marco Stubbe - Schlagzeug

