ANTROPOMORPHIA geben Details zum neuen Album bekannt

Das neue Album wird als Vinyl und als Digi-CD erhältlich sein. Hier könnt ihr es pre-ordern. Das wunderschöne Cover-Artwork wurde von 13 Candles Tattoo (Madeleine Hoogkamer) gemalt.

Sänger und Gitarrist Ferry Damen zu "Sermon Ov Wrath": "This is by far our most diverse and strongest incantation to date. 'Sermon ov Wrath' has a veil ov our poisonous roots breathing throughout the whole album while never compromising or abiding to any limitation. We've entered a new realm and have become a different type ov beast. Beyond the veil ov wicked Dead!"

Atmosphärische Sounds, brutale und und gnadenlose Riffs - so soll "Sermon Ov Wrath" klingen. Die Tracklist wurde nun veröffentlicht:

Tracklist:

01. Sermon ov Wrath

02. Suspiria de Profundis

03. Murmur ov the Dead

04. Ad Me Venite Mortui

05. Crown ov the Dead

06. Sinful Rapture

07. Within Her Pale Tomb ov Putrid Lust

08. The Blistering Splendour ov Darkness

09. In Bestial Decadence

In den Titeltrack könnt ihr sogar schon reinhören:

Die Band:

Ferry Damen - Gesang, Gitarre

Jos van den Brand - Gitarre

Marc van Stiphout - Bass

Marco Stubbe - Schlagzeug