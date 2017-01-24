  • Home
  MORTIIS - Kostenloser Download von DIE KRUPPS / LEÆTHER STRIP Remix

MORTIIS - Kostenloser Download von DIE KRUPPS / LEÆTHER STRIP Remix


Der norwegische Musiker Mortiis (Håvard Ellefsen) Foto: Sebastian Ludvigsen

Einen ersten Einblick ins kommende Remix-Album "The Great Corrupter" gibt Mortiis mit den Tracks “Doppelganger” und ”The Shining Lamp of God”. Die Remixe stammen von den Industrial-Heroen Die Krupps und Leæther Strip, hier geht's zum Anhören und Download:

mortiis krupps mixes

http://downloadmusic.mortiis.com/album/the-die-krupps-le-therstrip-mixes

MORTIIS kommentiert: “We’re stoked to be able to open the floodgates, so to speak, of 'The Great Corrupter' in advance, and invite people to check out the Die Krupps and Leæther Strip mixes. The album has 28 tracks in total, each one darker, denser, weirder, angrier and heavier than the next.”

"The Great Corrupter" erscheint am 21. April 2017 und enthält Remixe des MORTIIS-Albums "The Great Deceiver" von u.a. Chris Vrenna, Rhys Fulber, Die Krupps, John Fryer, GODFLESH, Merzbow, Apoptygma Berzerk, In Slaughter Natives, Raison D´Etre, Je$us Loves Amerika und PIG.

Mehr zu:

