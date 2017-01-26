ALUK TODOLO veröffentlichen Raritäten-Album "Archives Vol. 1"

Das 8-Track Album wird genau zur Frühjahrs-Tagundnachtgleiche am 20. März 2017 über das schwedische Label Temple of Torturous erscheinen. Es enthält Raritäten, B-Seiten und Stücke, die zum ersten Mal seit zehn Jahren wieder das Tageslicht sehen.ALUK TODOLO werden außerdem auf ausgedehnte Tour durch die USA und Europa gehen. Auf einigen Europa-Terminen sind die finnischen Space-Metaller ORANSSI PAZUZU dabei.Of the new release, the band commented: "We selected those tracks, because they were still in our consciousness after all these years. We approached the release as a whole, assembled the tracks focussing on dynamic, like we did for our latest studio album Voix (instead of making it chronological). For us it's a way to revisit our 10 first years, and use recordings we made on our own, be it rehearsal tracks, or work-in-progress steps, rare tracks releases or just experimentations. It's a collection, and here is Vol.1, we have no clear plan about the Vol.2, but time will tell..."ALUK TODOLO will play dates in the US throughout February with Insect Ark before returning to Europe to tour with Oranssi Pazuzu, including a stop at Roadburn Festival where they will perform Voix in full.2017-02-03 New York, USA - Saint Vitus Bar - Stardust VI - Aluk Todolo plays Occult Rock2017-02-05 New York, USA - Saint Vitus Bar - Stardust VI - Aluk Todolo plays Voix -2017-02-07 Seattle, USA - Highline - with Caligula Cartel, Serpentent2017-02-08 Portland, USA - High Water Mark - with Miserable, HZ (Billy Anderson)2017-02-09 San Francisco, USA - Elbo Room - with Common Eider, King Eider & Alaric2017-02-10 Sacramento, USA - The Colony2017-02-11 Los Angeles (Glendale California), USA - The Complex - with Blue Hummingbird on the Left18 April - Belgium Kortrijk - The Pit´s - with Witch Trail19 April - Germany Berlin - Urban Spree - with Oranssi Pazuzu20 April - Poland Poznan - Las -21 April - Germany Hamburg - Markthalle - with Oranssi Pazuzu22 April - Tilburg, The Netherlands - Roadburn Festival, 01323 April - Belgium Bruxelles - Magasin 4 - with Oranssi Pazuzu24 April - France Colmar- Grillen - with Oranssi Pazuzu25 April - Switzerland Zurich - Ebrietas - with Antiversum26 April - France Paris - Petit Bain - with Oranssi Pazuzu27 April - France Nantes - Le Ferrailleur - with Oranssi Pazuzu28 April - France Toulouse - Le Rex - with Oranssi Pazuzu -29 April - France Montpellier - The Black Sheep