ALUK TODOLO veröffentlichen Raritäten-Album "Archives Vol. 1"

Das französische Occult-Rock/ Black Metal Power-Trio ALUK TODOLO gibt Details zu ihrem ersten archivarischen Album "Archives Vol. 1" bekannt.
Das 8-Track Album wird genau zur Frühjahrs-Tagundnachtgleiche am 20. März 2017 über das schwedische Label Temple of Torturous erscheinen. Es enthält Raritäten, B-Seiten und Stücke, die zum ersten Mal seit zehn Jahren wieder das Tageslicht sehen.
ALUK TODOLO werden außerdem auf ausgedehnte Tour durch die USA und Europa gehen. Auf einigen Europa-Terminen sind die finnischen Space-Metaller ORANSSI PAZUZU dabei.
Of the new release, the band commented: "We selected those tracks, because they were still in our consciousness after all these years. We approached the release as a whole, assembled the tracks focussing on dynamic, like we did for our latest studio album Voix (instead of making it chronological). For us it's a way to revisit our 10 first years, and use recordings we made on our own, be it rehearsal tracks, or work-in-progress steps, rare tracks releases or just experimentations. It's a collection, and here is Vol.1, we have no clear plan about the Vol.2, but time will tell..."
ALUK TODOLO will play dates in the US throughout February with Insect Ark before returning to Europe to tour with Oranssi Pazuzu, including a stop at Roadburn Festival where they will perform Voix in full.
US-Tour (mit Insect Ark)
2017-02-03 New York, USA - Saint Vitus Bar - Stardust VI - Aluk Todolo plays Occult Rock
2017-02-05 New York, USA - Saint Vitus Bar - Stardust VI - Aluk Todolo plays Voix -
2017-02-07 Seattle, USA - Highline - with Caligula Cartel, Serpentent
2017-02-08 Portland, USA - High Water Mark - with Miserable, HZ (Billy Anderson)
2017-02-09 San Francisco, USA - Elbo Room - with Common Eider, King Eider & Alaric
2017-02-10 Sacramento, USA - The Colony
2017-02-11 Los Angeles (Glendale California), USA - The Complex - with Blue Hummingbird on the Left
Europa-Tour (zum Teil mit Oranssi Pazuzu)
18 April - Belgium Kortrijk - The Pit´s - with Witch Trail
19 April - Germany Berlin - Urban Spree - with Oranssi Pazuzu
20 April - Poland Poznan - Las -
21 April - Germany Hamburg - Markthalle - with Oranssi Pazuzu
22 April - Tilburg, The Netherlands - Roadburn Festival, 013
23 April - Belgium Bruxelles - Magasin 4 - with Oranssi Pazuzu
24 April - France Colmar- Grillen - with Oranssi Pazuzu
25 April - Switzerland Zurich - Ebrietas - with Antiversum
26 April - France Paris - Petit Bain - with Oranssi Pazuzu
27 April - France Nantes - Le Ferrailleur - with Oranssi Pazuzu
28 April - France Toulouse - Le Rex - with Oranssi Pazuzu -
29 April - France Montpellier - The Black Sheep
Kommentare (0)