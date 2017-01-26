FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY kündigen neues Album "The Great Collapse" an

Die Death Metal-Band FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY gibt erste Infos zum vierten Studio-Album bekannt. "The Great Collapse" erscheint am 17. März.
Gitarrist und Produzent Will Putney sagt:
“The Great Collapse is a reflection on the current chaotic state of mankind’s relationship with the world, and it’s effect both outward and inward. It’s a dark and unsettling record that encapsulates a variety of approaches to aggressive music, and a definite expansion of our capabilities as a band. It’s going to be the strongest record in our catalog. The overall mood and atmosphere of this album feels fully realized and emotionally stirring.”
Musikalisch sind FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Death Metal, sie sind allerdings auch im Hardcore verwurzelt, was sich in den eindeutigen Texten widerspiegelt.
“When I write a song, I’m trying to feel emotionally connected to it. I really don’t like saying things that don’t matter over music that I want to matter,” sagt Putney. “We’ve always addressed serious topics going back to our first album. We aren’t a politically charged band up on a podium yelling at people – anybody can relate to the aggression, anger, frustration, and sadness often communicated in our music. But we absolutely raise important questions in the lyrics. Those themes are there to discover.”
Gitarrist und Gründungsmitglied Patrick Sheridan ergänzt: “We think it's important to carry that torch. Somebody's got to say something about the shit that's going on. If you're not using your music, which is a great platform, for something meaningful that you care about on some level, then you're kind of wasting it.”
Kommentare (0)