PH: Infos zum neuen Album und erster Song "Reach"

Am 10.03. werden PH, ehemals bekannt als Mr. Peter Hayden, ihr neues Album "Eternal Hayden" via Svart Records veröffentlichen.
"This album is all about letting go and achieving, reaching something more after giving up everything," kommentiert die Band. "It is a guide to spiritual growth, ascension, and overall progression towards freedom. At the same time, it is a pre-written vision coming true aptly depicting our journey as a band and a spiritual entity."
Der erste Track "Reach" gibt es hier zu hören.
