Impericon Festival 2017: Die Finalen Line-Ups

Noch 70 Tage bis zum Kick-Off in Wien! Hier alle Line-Ups.

Alle Line-Ups:


für alle Städte: Miss May I, Thy Art Is Murder und Being As An Ocean, Carnifex, Astroid Boys

Wien (14. April): : Sick Of It All, Ignite, Breakdown Of Sanity, In Hearts Wake, Casey

Leipzig (15. April): Parkway Drive, Sick Of It All, Caliban, Asking Alexandria, Stick To Your Guns, Ignite, Anti-Flag, Breakdown Of Sanity, Swiss + Die Andern, Wolf Down, In Hearts Wake, Casey, Science of Sleep

Zürich (21. April): Caliban, Breakdown Of Sanity, Anti-Flag, Ignite, H2O, Casey, Wolf Down

Oberhausen (22. April): Caliban, Ignite, Anti-Flag, Emil Bulls,, Breakdown Of Sanity, Rogers, H2O, Swiss + Die Andern, Wolf Down, Burning Down Alaska, To The Rats And Wolves, Casey, Henriette B (Gewinner des Impericon Newcomer-Wettbewerbs)

München (30. April): Caliban, Emil Bulls, Anti-Flag, Swiss + Die Andern, Wolf Down, In Hearts Wake, Trade Wind, AYS

