  MAMMOTH MAMMOTH kündigen neues Album an

MAMMOTH MAMMOTH kündigen neues Album an

Die australischen Dirt Rocker MAMMOTH MAMMOTH haben mit "Mount The Mountain" ihr 4. Studioalbum angekündigt. Die Scheibe soll 11 Tracks beinhalten und am 28.04.2017 als CD im Digipack, digitaler Download und LP via Napalm Records erscheinen.

"We consider the writing of our albums not unlike working on a top fuelling drag car. We tinker around a bit, we strip the engine down to rebuild it by adding a couple new parts whilst taking some out, always trying to make it run faster and sounding louder, this time though we've added a bigger exhaust system and a shitload of nitrous ...and a cup holder", so  Frontmann Mikey Tucker zum kommenden Release.

mammoth mammoth mount the mountain
Trackliste

1. Mount The Mountain
2. Spellbound
3. Hole In The Head
4. Kickin’ My Dog
5. Procrastination
6. Sleep Walker
7. Epitome
8. Hard Way Down
9. Wild And Dead
10. Cold Liquor
11. I Cant Get You Out Of My Head (Bonus Track)

