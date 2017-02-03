MAMMOTH MAMMOTH kündigen neues Album an

"We consider the writing of our albums not unlike working on a top fuelling drag car. We tinker around a bit, we strip the engine down to rebuild it by adding a couple new parts whilst taking some out, always trying to make it run faster and sounding louder, this time though we've added a bigger exhaust system and a shitload of nitrous ...and a cup holder", so Frontmann Mikey Tucker zum kommenden Release.



Trackliste

1. Mount The Mountain

2. Spellbound

3. Hole In The Head

4. Kickin’ My Dog

5. Procrastination

6. Sleep Walker

7. Epitome

8. Hard Way Down

9. Wild And Dead

10. Cold Liquor

11. I Cant Get You Out Of My Head (Bonus Track)