  • SUICIDE SILENCE veröffentlichen neuen Song "Silence"

SUICIDE SILENCE veröffentlichen neuen Song "Silence"

SUICIDE SILENCE haben mit "Silence" einen weiteren Song ihres neuen, selbstbetitelten Albums veröffentlicht, das am 24. Februar 2017 erscheint.

Hört jetzt in die Nummer rein:

Alle Fotos im Clip wurden von Randy Blythe (LAMB OF GOD-Sänger) aufgenommen. Blythes Fotos werden sich außerdem im Layout des neuen Albums wiederfinden.

Hermida (Gesang) erklärt: “The new track, ‘Silence,' is about asking yourself what reality is. It is about being in your own thoughts and allowing that hell to be a part of you. To realize that when we are quiet and in our own darkness, we can truly be grateful to be alive. The song challenges people to be within themselves. To see that hell on earth has no fury compared to our own mind, so why not accept that and love everything on the outside. It is there to serve a purpose. To free you from yourself. Be silent today and just listen!”

