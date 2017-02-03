AMPLIFIER veröffentlichen neuen Song "Rainbow Machine" für guten Zweck

Die Alternative-Progger AMPLIFIER haben heute ihre neue Single "Rainbow Machine" veröffentlicht, als Vorgeschmack auf das kommende sechste Album "Trippin' With Dr Faustus". Der Track steht einen Tag lang auf ihrem Bandcamp-Profil zur Verfügung, alle Einnahmen aus dem Download werden der "American Civil Liberties Union" gespendet.
Mehr über die Arbeit der American Civil Liberties Union erfahrt Ihr hier.
"Rainbow Machine is a song about taking giant steps to somewhere good. We hope it makes your day", so die Band.
"Rainbow Machine" Lyrics
Do not delay morning is waiting to take you away on a ride to the heavens with rainbow eyes and sapphire skies come let the breeze chase away hauntings over the seas and over the mountains much further than any bad man because living on our dreams well can’t you tell that they’re pulling us apart slowly at the seams up into nineteen with a covenant golden and meadows of forever green we'll come and play and if you give me the sign well I’d take you there come what may far away where we’d be chasing all the setting suns down to explode them with a kiss of nitrol somewhere far across the endless skies upon a wing and a prayer would you dare to come and claim your reward and everything that you've heard and seen will amaze now that the next wave is ready to come so let’s put the afterburners on until troubles are as far as the glittering stars we’re sailing away always trying to escape each mistake so just take my hand and we’ll gaze upon the spider on the heart of the sun
Zur Bandcamp-Seite von "Rainbow Machine"
Kommentare (0)