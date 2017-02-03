  • Home
  • News
  • AMPLIFIER veröffentlichen neuen Song "Rainbow Machine" für guten Zweck

AMPLIFIER veröffentlichen neuen Song "Rainbow Machine" für guten Zweck


Das Cover zur Single "Rainbow Machine"

Die Alternative-Progger AMPLIFIER haben heute ihre neue Single "Rainbow Machine" veröffentlicht, als Vorgeschmack auf das kommende sechste Album "Trippin' With Dr Faustus". Der Track steht einen Tag lang auf ihrem Bandcamp-Profil zur Verfügung, alle Einnahmen aus dem Download werden der "American Civil Liberties Union" gespendet.

Mehr über die Arbeit der American Civil Liberties Union erfahrt Ihr hier.

"Rainbow Machine is a song about taking giant steps to somewhere good. We hope it makes your day", so die Band.

"Rainbow Machine" Lyrics

Do not delay morning is waiting to take you away on a ride to the heavens with rainbow eyes and sapphire skies come let the breeze chase away hauntings over the seas and over the mountains much further than any bad man because living on our dreams well can’t you tell that they’re pulling us apart slowly at the seams up into nineteen with a covenant golden and meadows of forever green we'll come and play and if you give me the sign well I’d take you there come what may far away where we’d be chasing all the setting suns down to explode them with a kiss of nitrol somewhere far across the endless skies upon a wing and a prayer would you dare to come and claim your reward and everything that you've heard and seen will amaze now that the next wave is ready to come so let’s put the afterburners on until troubles are as far as the glittering stars we’re sailing away always trying to escape each mistake so just take my hand and we’ll gaze upon the spider on the heart of the sun

Zur Bandcamp-Seite von "Rainbow Machine"

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...