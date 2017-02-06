PENDRAGON - “Masquerade 20” neue Live DVD / DCD am 7. April

Die legendäre Progressive Rock Band PENDRAGON kommen mit einem neuen Live Opus “Masquerade 20” zurück. Wie der Name schon andeutet wird damit das 20 jährige Jubiläum des Albums "The Masquerade Overture" begangen. Als Releasetermin ist der 7. April angegeben.
Nick Barrett, kommentiert: "This dvd is probably the most cohesive performance from the band so far captured on film. Just as we have been together for so many years as musicians it shows us as friends as well, even with new boy, Vinnie our drummer and Verity and Tina on backing vocals who appear for the first time with us on DVD. The overall feel of the music and performance is fantastic and the sound is amazing."
Tracklist
1. The Masquerade Overture
2. As Good as Gold
3. Paintbox
4. The Pursuit of Excellence
5. Guardian of My Soul
6. The Shadow
7. Masters of Illusion
8. King of the Castle
9. Schizo
10. Beautiful Soul
11. Faces of Light
12. Nostradamus
13. Explorers of the Infinite
14. Come Home Jack
15. This Green and Pleasant Land
16. Breaking the Spell
17. Indigo
Extras:
Interview with Peter Gee and Jan-Vincent Velazco In Bardo in Sri Lanka
Photo gallery
Discography
Desktop images
