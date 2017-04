PENDRAGON - “Masquerade 20” neue Live DVD / DCD am 7. April

Nick Barrett, kommentiert: "This dvd is probably the most cohesive performance from the band so far captured on film. Just as we have been together for so many years as musicians it shows us as friends as well, even with new boy, Vinnie our drummer and Verity and Tina on backing vocals who appear for the first time with us on DVD. The overall feel of the music and performance is fantastic and the sound is amazing."

Tracklist

1. The Masquerade Overture

2. As Good as Gold

3. Paintbox

4. The Pursuit of Excellence

5. Guardian of My Soul

6. The Shadow

7. Masters of Illusion

8. King of the Castle

9. Schizo

10. Beautiful Soul

11. Faces of Light

12. Nostradamus

13. Explorers of the Infinite

14. Come Home Jack

15. This Green and Pleasant Land

16. Breaking the Spell

17. Indigo

Extras:



Interview with Peter Gee and Jan-Vincent Velazco In Bardo in Sri Lanka

Photo gallery

Discography

Desktop images