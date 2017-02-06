ANTROPOMORPHIA veröffentlichen neue Single "Crown ov the Dead"

Sänger und Gitarrist Ferry Damen dazu: "The compositional approach ov this audial incantation was very instinctive and although it wanders from the traditional framework it is the continuation ov our path and breaths AntropomorphiA to the fullest."

Hier könnt ihr euch "Sermon ov Wrath" vorbestellen!

'Sermon ov Wrath' Tracks:

01 Sermon ov Wrath

02 Suspiria de Profundus

03 Murmur ov the Dead

04 Ad Me Venite Mortui (Intro)

05 Crown ov the Dead

06 Sinful Rapture

07 Within Her Pale Tomb ov Putrid Lust

08 The Blistering Splendour ov Darkness

09 In Bestial Decadence

ANTROPOMORPHIA sind:

Ferry Damen - Vocals, Gitarre

Jos van den Brand - Gitarre

Marc van Stiphout - Bass

Marco Stubbe - Drums