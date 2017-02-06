ANTROPOMORPHIA veröffentlichen neue Single "Crown ov the Dead"

Am 24. Februar wird das neue Album "Sermon ov Wrath" von ANTROPOMORPHIA erscheinen. Jetzt wurde die zweite Single "Crown Ov The Dead" veröffentlicht.
Sänger und Gitarrist Ferry Damen dazu: "The compositional approach ov this audial incantation was very instinctive and although it wanders from the traditional framework it is the continuation ov our path and breaths AntropomorphiA to the fullest."
Hier könnt ihr euch "Sermon ov Wrath" vorbestellen!
'Sermon ov Wrath' Tracks:
01 Sermon ov Wrath
02 Suspiria de Profundus
03 Murmur ov the Dead
04 Ad Me Venite Mortui (Intro)
05 Crown ov the Dead
06 Sinful Rapture
07 Within Her Pale Tomb ov Putrid Lust
08 The Blistering Splendour ov Darkness
09 In Bestial Decadence
ANTROPOMORPHIA sind:
Ferry Damen - Vocals, Gitarre
Jos van den Brand - Gitarre
Marc van Stiphout - Bass
Marco Stubbe - Drums
