AMARANTHE veröffentlichen Video zu "Boomerang" und Sänger JAKE E verlässt die Band

AMARANTHE haben zum Song "Boomerang" ein Video veröffentlicht und Sänger JAKE E hat bekannt gegeben die Band zu verlassen.

Es war bereits abzusehen, da JAKE E bei der letzten Europatour nicht dabei war und SMASH INTO PIECES Sänger Chris Adams eingesprungen ist. Mitgründer JAKE E verlässt AMARANTHE und möchte sich anderen Projekten widmen. Unter anderem wird er im März mit seiner alten Band DREAMLAND ein paar Shows absolvieren, hat eine Radio Show, wirkt bei Filmprojekten mit und er ist als Produzent tätig.

"After eight years and four albums, I have decided to leave Amaranthe. I am extremely proud of the band and what we've accomplished together. Amaranthe have the most AMAZING fans and they have given me so much during the years, which I am extremely  rateful for. I want to thank them all for always supporting me during the highs and the lows - without YOU we would be NOTHING. Thank you for these years and I hope to meet you again soon!"

Außerdem haben AMARANTHE ein Musikvideo zum Titel "Boomerang" veröffentlicht.

