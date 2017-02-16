  • Home
  • News
  • EVOCATION veröffentlichen neue Single "The Coroner"

EVOCATION veröffentlichen neue Single "The Coroner"

Am 10. März werden die Death-Metaller EVOCATION ihr neues Album "The Shadow Archetype" veröffentlichen. Jetzt haben sie ihre zweite Single aus dem neuen Album veröffentlicht.

Gitarrist Marko Palmen: "'The Coroner' is in my eyes a classic Swedish Death Metal track in the sense that it incorporates a lot of fast 2-beat verses alongside some cool double bass drum parts. What makes this track stand out in comparison with the rest of the album and perhaps also other Death Metal tracks is that it's tuned down to flat-A (flat-B tuning on the rest of the album). The down tuning of the guitars and the BOSS HM-2 pedal buzzsaw tone makes the riffs on 'The Coroner' sound as if they were forged by Lucifer himself in hell... The track also features in my opinion the best guitar solo on the entire album. Simon really managed to capture the tracks feeling with his melancholic guitar solo. This is definitely one of my favourite tracks on 'The Shadow Archetype'!"

'The Shadow Archetype':
01. Into Ruins
02. Condemned to the Grave
03. Modus Operandi
04. Children of Stone
05. The Coroner
06. The Shadow Archetype
07. Blind Obedience
08. Survival of the Sickest
09. Sulphur and Blood
10. Imperium Fall
11. Dark Day Sunrise

EVOCATION sind:
Thomas Josefsson - Vocals
Marko Palmén - Gitarre
Simon Exner - Gitarre
Gustaf Jorde - Bass

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...