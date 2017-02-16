EVOCATION veröffentlichen neue Single "The Coroner"

Gitarrist Marko Palmen: "'The Coroner' is in my eyes a classic Swedish Death Metal track in the sense that it incorporates a lot of fast 2-beat verses alongside some cool double bass drum parts. What makes this track stand out in comparison with the rest of the album and perhaps also other Death Metal tracks is that it's tuned down to flat-A (flat-B tuning on the rest of the album). The down tuning of the guitars and the BOSS HM-2 pedal buzzsaw tone makes the riffs on 'The Coroner' sound as if they were forged by Lucifer himself in hell... The track also features in my opinion the best guitar solo on the entire album. Simon really managed to capture the tracks feeling with his melancholic guitar solo. This is definitely one of my favourite tracks on 'The Shadow Archetype'!"

'The Shadow Archetype':

01. Into Ruins

02. Condemned to the Grave

03. Modus Operandi

04. Children of Stone

05. The Coroner

06. The Shadow Archetype

07. Blind Obedience

08. Survival of the Sickest

09. Sulphur and Blood

10. Imperium Fall

11. Dark Day Sunrise

EVOCATION sind:

Thomas Josefsson - Vocals

Marko Palmén - Gitarre

Simon Exner - Gitarre

Gustaf Jorde - Bass