  MY OWN GHOST - Neues Video online, Tourdates und Albumnews

MY OWN GHOST - Neues Video online, Tourdates und Albumnews


MY OWN GHOST veröffenltichen am 7.April ihr neues Werk "Life On Standby". Das Album wurde produziert von Hiili Hiilemaa, der auch schon mit Bands, wie HIM, APOCALYPTICA oder auch AMORPHIS, zusammen gearbeitet hat. Abschließend wurden die Songs dann noch von Svante Forsbäck gemastert, der auch für den Sound von RAMMSTEIN, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE und SUNRISE AVENUE verantwortlich ist.

Tracklist von "Life On Standby":
01. Life On Standby
02. Everytime I Break
03. Alive
04. 10 Weeks Of Summer
05. If I Stay
06. Don't Say You Love Me
07. No Air
08. The Night Before I Die
09. When Love Is Not Enough
10. Hope

Vorweg ist jetzt ein Video zu dem Titelsong "Life On Standby" veröffentlicht worden.

Das Video dient nicht nur zur Überbrückung der Wartezeit auf das neue Werk, sondern auch als Appetitanreger für die bevorstehende Tour von MY OWN GHOST auf der sie bei einigen Terminen TARJA TURUNEN supporten werden:
18.2. @ Level III Swindon/UK
20.2. @ Alley Cat Bar London/UK
21.2. @ The Horns Watford/UK
22.2. @ New Cross Inn London/UK 9.3. Support Tarja @ O2 Academy Manchester/U

10.3. Support Tarja @ Koko London/UK
11.3. Support Tarja @ Neushorn Leeuwarden/NL
13.3. Support Tarja @ Cacaofabriek Helmond/NL
14.3. Support Tarja @ Atak Enschede/NL
15.3. Support Tarja @ KUFA Esch-sur-Alzette/LU
17.3. Support Tarja @ MS Connexion Mannheim/DE
18.3. Support Tarja @ Kulturfabrik Kofmehl Soleure/CH

25.3. @ Mix N'Kawa Belval/LU 23.4. @ FemMe Eindhoven/NL
28.4. @ Release Party KUFA Esch-sur-Alzette/LU

 

Aktuelles Line-Up:
Julie Rodesch - Vocals
Fred Brever - Guitars
David Soppelsa - Guitars
Joe May - Bass
Michael Stein - Drums

