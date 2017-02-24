  • Home
STEVE HACKETT: Video zum neuen Album "The Night Siren"

Ex-GENESIS-Gitarrist STEVE HACKETT veröffentlicht am 24.03.2017 sein neues Album "The Night Siren". In einem Interview-Video verrät die Gitarrenlegende jetzt einige Details zum neuen Longplayer.

Mit "Into The Skeleton Gallery" hat HACKETT außerdem eine Kostprobe für alle Neugierigen am Start:


 
Zum Song sagt der Gitarrist: “I'm excited by the imminent release of my new album, The Night Siren, which includes this track, "In The Skeleton Gallery". You know that ancient childhood night terror which creeps up on you in a dark moment when you're least expecting it... This track moves from a dream-like groove with a Middle Eastern tinged accompaniment through to a sinister march and on to an out-there nightmare ride, before the child's box of tricks reclaims it and the lid is finally closed...”

