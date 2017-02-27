  • Home
  • News
  • DANKO JONES – Video zur Single „My Little RnR“

DANKO JONES – Video zur Single „My Little RnR“

Das Video zur ersten Single „My Little RnR" läutet knallbunt den Countdown zum baldigen Albumrelease von DANKO JONES’ „Wild Cat" ein.

Das neue Album ist ab dem 3. März weltweit via AFM Records erhältlich als Digipak, Boxset und in fünf verschiedenen Vinylfarben.

„This is a fun stop-motion horror-themed music video from the POV of a blood-sucking vampire. Who doesn’t love blood and guts and RNR?” - Danko Jones

Europa Tourdates:

Mar 15th 2017 LONDON, Garage UK
Mar 16th 2017 LUXEMBOURG, Rockhal Club LU
Mar 17th 2017 FRANKFURT, Batschkapp DE
Mar 18th 2017 TILBURG, 013 NL
Mar 19th 2017 AMSTERDAM, Melkweg NL
Mar 21st 2017 COLOGNE, Live Music Hall DE
Mar 22nd 2017 BERLIN, Huxleys DE
Mar 23rd 2017 WARSAW Proxima PL
Mar 24th 2017 KRAKOW Kwadrat PL
Mar 25th 2017 DRESDEN Beatpol DE
Mar 26th 2017 MUNICH Backstage DE
Mar 28th 2017 WINTERTHUR, Salzhaus CH
Mar 29th 2017 SOLOTHURN, Kofmehl CH
Mar 30th 2017 PARIS, La Maroquinerie FR
Mar 31st 2017 BOCHUM, Matrix DE

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...