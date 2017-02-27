DANKO JONES – Video zur Single „My Little RnR“

Das neue Album ist ab dem 3. März weltweit via AFM Records erhältlich als Digipak, Boxset und in fünf verschiedenen Vinylfarben.

„This is a fun stop-motion horror-themed music video from the POV of a blood-sucking vampire. Who doesn’t love blood and guts and RNR?” - Danko Jones

Europa Tourdates:

Mar 15th 2017 LONDON, Garage UK

Mar 16th 2017 LUXEMBOURG, Rockhal Club LU

Mar 17th 2017 FRANKFURT, Batschkapp DE

Mar 18th 2017 TILBURG, 013 NL

Mar 19th 2017 AMSTERDAM, Melkweg NL

Mar 21st 2017 COLOGNE, Live Music Hall DE

Mar 22nd 2017 BERLIN, Huxleys DE

Mar 23rd 2017 WARSAW Proxima PL

Mar 24th 2017 KRAKOW Kwadrat PL

Mar 25th 2017 DRESDEN Beatpol DE

Mar 26th 2017 MUNICH Backstage DE

Mar 28th 2017 WINTERTHUR, Salzhaus CH

Mar 29th 2017 SOLOTHURN, Kofmehl CH

Mar 30th 2017 PARIS, La Maroquinerie FR

Mar 31st 2017 BOCHUM, Matrix DE