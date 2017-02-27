DANKO JONES – Video zur Single „My Little RnR“

Das Video zur ersten Single „My Little RnR" läutet knallbunt den Countdown zum baldigen Albumrelease von DANKO JONES’ „Wild Cat" ein.
„This is a fun stop-motion horror-themed music video from the POV of a blood-sucking vampire. Who doesn’t love blood and guts and RNR?” - Danko Jones
Europa Tourdates:
Mar 15th 2017 LONDON, Garage UK
Mar 16th 2017 LUXEMBOURG, Rockhal Club LU
Mar 17th 2017 FRANKFURT, Batschkapp DE
Mar 18th 2017 TILBURG, 013 NL
Mar 19th 2017 AMSTERDAM, Melkweg NL
Mar 21st 2017 COLOGNE, Live Music Hall DE
Mar 22nd 2017 BERLIN, Huxleys DE
Mar 23rd 2017 WARSAW Proxima PL
Mar 24th 2017 KRAKOW Kwadrat PL
Mar 25th 2017 DRESDEN Beatpol DE
Mar 26th 2017 MUNICH Backstage DE
Mar 28th 2017 WINTERTHUR, Salzhaus CH
Mar 29th 2017 SOLOTHURN, Kofmehl CH
Mar 30th 2017 PARIS, La Maroquinerie FR
Mar 31st 2017 BOCHUM, Matrix DE
