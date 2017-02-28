  • Home
  UNEVEN STRUCTURE – neues Video „Incube" zum kommenden Album

UNEVEN STRUCTURE – neues Video „Incube“ zum kommenden Album

Der erste Vorbote aus dem neuen Konzeptalbum „La Partition" (VÖ: 21.04.2017) der französischen Prog Metaller UNEVEN STRUCTURE ist jetzt überall als Video, Download und Stream verfügbar.

 

Igor Omodei zu „Incube":

„It's been a while since we had the idea to showcase Incube first as it is a track where the Februus and La Partition stories bridges, featuring all the important characters from this album.The video is some sort of home-made story-telling experiment. The lyrics on this album being more frontal, I've ended up using Matt's vocals as actual dialogue lines. This in turn produced a more relaxed, short-movie-ish feel to the video I guess, which is something I've been interested in giving a try for quite some time now! All parties involved are close friends and family members, we'd like to thank Alex Meddeb from Gravity, Manon Quinot, Thomas Romarin and the TCRM Blida for their help in doing these videos."

news uneven structure la partitionDas Album:

„La Partition" zeigt in seiner Gesamtheit die Entwicklung, die UNEVEN STRUCTURE seit dem Debütalbum vollzogen haben. Ihr Sound ist inzwischen noch komplexer als zuvor, perfekt arrangiert, eingängig, experimentell, technisch versierter und dennoch voller Groove. Eine perfekte Symbiose aus der Härte des Metal, der raffinierten Technik des Prog und des atmosphärischen Sounds des Ambient.

news uneven structure 01

