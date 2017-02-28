  • Home
SENSES FAIL bringen Akustik-EP zum 15-jährigen Jubiläum der Band raus

Die Screamo-Band SENSES FAIL (die zwischendurch mal vom HOT WATER MUSIC-Bassisten live unterstützt wurde) wird am 03.03.17 eine reine Akustik-EP an den Start bringen. Das Teil wird "In Your Absence" heißen und via Pure Noise Records rauskommen.

Hier ein Statement von Sänger Buddy Nielsen:

“15 years ago the first thing we ever did was put together an EP, that eventually turned into a longer EP called From The Depths of Dreams which was our first official release. WE thought it would be appropriate to celebrate our 15 year anniversary by doing the same thing. These songs are a throwback to an older style of Senses Fail and we are very proud of exploring this sound and the future. Here is to another 15 years.”

