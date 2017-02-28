SENSES FAIL bringen Akustik-EP zum 15-jährigen Jubiläum der Band raus

Hier ein Statement von Sänger Buddy Nielsen:

“15 years ago the first thing we ever did was put together an EP, that eventually turned into a longer EP called From The Depths of Dreams which was our first official release. WE thought it would be appropriate to celebrate our 15 year anniversary by doing the same thing. These songs are a throwback to an older style of Senses Fail and we are very proud of exploring this sound and the future. Here is to another 15 years.”