EVOCATION: Neues Video zum Song "Condemned To The Grave"

Am 10. März erscheint das neue Album der Death Metal-Band EVOCATION "The Shadow Archetype". Zum Song "Condemned To The Grave" gibt es jetzt ein Video - die Band warnt, dass man dafür etwas härter im nehmen sein sollte...
Gitarrist Marko Palmen: "The Video for 'Condemned to the Grave' was shot with Greenworks Television on the 4th of February at a deserted house in the small village of Gölingstorp, Sweden. The deserted house was actually something that we found through a friend who specialized in photographing deserted buildings. According to villagers the house has been deserted for at least 30 years. It's a beautiful house and the ageing has perhaps added the house even more character. The day of the video shoot was freezing… But it added a special eerie feeling since there is a small layer of snow in the landscape and on many of the shots with the actors you can see their breaths in the air. The end result became quite spectacular (not for the weak hearted I might add…) and we all hope you enjoy the video for 'Condemned to the Grave'!"
'The Shadow Archetype' tracklisting:
1. Into Ruins
2. Condemned To The Grave
3. Modus Operandi
4. Children Of Stone
5. The Coroner
6. The Shadow Archetype
7. Blind Obedience
8. Survival Of The Sickest
9. Sulphur And Blood
10. Imperium Fall
11. Dark Day Sunrise
EVOCATION line-up:
Thomas Josefsson - vocals
Marko Palmén - guitar
Simon Exner - guitar
Gustaf Jorde - bass
Per Möller Jensen - session drums on the album
