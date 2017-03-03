DIMMU BORGIR mit erstem Trailer zur Live-DVD "Forces Of The Northern Light"

"Forces Of The Northern Light" heißt die opulente Live-Veröffentlichung auf zwei DVDs/Blu-ray, das DIMMU BORGIR am 28.04.2017 in die Läden bringen. Ein erster Trailer macht nun Appetit auf die beiden Shows in Oslo bzw. Wacken, bei denen die Black Metaller mit Orchester-Unterstützung auftraten.

Die Traclliste beider Shows sah folgendermaßen aus:

01. Xibir (orchestra)

02. Born Treacherous

03. Gateways

04. Dimmu Borgir (orchestra)

05. Dimmu Borgir

06. Chess With The Abyss

07. Ritualist

08. A Jewel Traced Through Coal

09. Eradication Instincts Defined (orchestra)

10. Vredesbyrd

11. Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse

12. The Serpentine Offering

13. Fear And Wonder (orchestra)

14. Kings Of The Carnival Creation

15. Puritania

16. Mourning Palace

17. Perfection Or Vanity (orchestra)