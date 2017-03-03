DIMMU BORGIR mit erstem Trailer zur Live-DVD "Forces Of The Northern Light"

"Forces Of The Northern Light" heißt die opulente Live-Veröffentlichung auf zwei DVDs/Blu-ray, das DIMMU BORGIR am 28.04.2017 in die Läden bringen. Ein erster Trailer macht nun Appetit auf die beiden Shows in Oslo bzw. Wacken, bei denen die Black Metaller mit Orchester-Unterstützung auftraten.
Die Traclliste beider Shows sah folgendermaßen aus:
01. Xibir (orchestra)
02. Born Treacherous
03. Gateways
04. Dimmu Borgir (orchestra)
05. Dimmu Borgir
06. Chess With The Abyss
07. Ritualist
08. A Jewel Traced Through Coal
09. Eradication Instincts Defined (orchestra)
10. Vredesbyrd
11. Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse
12. The Serpentine Offering
13. Fear And Wonder (orchestra)
14. Kings Of The Carnival Creation
15. Puritania
16. Mourning Palace
17. Perfection Or Vanity (orchestra)
