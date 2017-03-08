  • Home
  • News
  • BLACK MAGIC SIX veröffentlichen "Choose Death" im April

BLACK MAGIC SIX veröffentlichen "Choose Death" im April

Am 07. April wird das vierte Album "Choose Death" von BLACK MAGIC SIX via Svart Records veröffentlicht.

"We began our journey with the voodoo psychosis of the debut (Evil Acupunction, 2008) and traveled along a left hand path (Doomsday Bound, 2010) to a crossroads (Brutal Blues, 2013). From there we went to survey the scenery in the valley of death (Halfway To Hell, 2013)", kommentiert Sänger J-Tan, "One lyrical theme evident throughout the new album is the acceptance of mortality, one way or another. Old age, loneliness, frustration, alcoholism, a piece of rope, all of them will kill you in the end."

black magic six

2017 wird die Band auf ihrer "Choose Death World Tour" zu sehen sein:

13.04. Kamenz, Safe Club
14.04. Ludwigsfelde, NVA
15.04. Quedlinburg, Reiche
16.04. Berlin, Wild At Heart
12.05. Switzerland, Bremgarten, KuZeb
13.05. Karlsruhe, Alte Hackerei - 10 years anniversary party

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

Empfohlene Artikel

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...