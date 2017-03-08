BLACK MAGIC SIX veröffentlichen "Choose Death" im April

Am 07. April wird das vierte Album "Choose Death" von BLACK MAGIC SIX via Svart Records veröffentlicht.
"We began our journey with the voodoo psychosis of the debut (Evil Acupunction, 2008) and traveled along a left hand path (Doomsday Bound, 2010) to a crossroads (Brutal Blues, 2013). From there we went to survey the scenery in the valley of death (Halfway To Hell, 2013)", kommentiert Sänger J-Tan, "One lyrical theme evident throughout the new album is the acceptance of mortality, one way or another. Old age, loneliness, frustration, alcoholism, a piece of rope, all of them will kill you in the end."
2017 wird die Band auf ihrer "Choose Death World Tour" zu sehen sein:
13.04. Kamenz, Safe Club
14.04. Ludwigsfelde, NVA
15.04. Quedlinburg, Reiche
16.04. Berlin, Wild At Heart
12.05. Switzerland, Bremgarten, KuZeb
13.05. Karlsruhe, Alte Hackerei - 10 years anniversary party
Kommentare (0)