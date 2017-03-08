BLACK MAGIC SIX veröffentlichen "Choose Death" im April

"We began our journey with the voodoo psychosis of the debut (Evil Acupunction, 2008) and traveled along a left hand path (Doomsday Bound, 2010) to a crossroads (Brutal Blues, 2013). From there we went to survey the scenery in the valley of death (Halfway To Hell, 2013)", kommentiert Sänger J-Tan, "One lyrical theme evident throughout the new album is the acceptance of mortality, one way or another. Old age, loneliness, frustration, alcoholism, a piece of rope, all of them will kill you in the end."

2017 wird die Band auf ihrer "Choose Death World Tour" zu sehen sein:

13.04. Kamenz, Safe Club

14.04. Ludwigsfelde, NVA

15.04. Quedlinburg, Reiche

16.04. Berlin, Wild At Heart

12.05. Switzerland, Bremgarten, KuZeb

13.05. Karlsruhe, Alte Hackerei - 10 years anniversary party