HATE veröffentlichen erstes Video zum kommenden Album

Der Kopf der Band Atf Sinner über den Hintergrund zu “Asuric Being”:

“The lyric for “Asuric Being” is inspired by Rudolf Steiner's philosophical concept of Asuras -„Spirit of Darkness” or spirit of Self-hood (egoism). It has a lot of archaic references and a history that long pre-dates Christianity. A truly great concept that has become a big source of inspiration to me. As for the music, you may notice how much we have refined the formula since „Crusade”. „Tremendum” is a profound, organic and adventurous album. We are really proud of it!”

Tracklist:

1 Asuric Being

2 Indestructible Pillar

3 Svarog's Mountain

4 Numinosum

5 Fidelis Ad Mortem

6 Into Burning Gehenna

7 Sea of Rubble

8 Ghostforce

9 Walk Through Fire

10 Hearts of Steel (Bonus Track)

Das Album kann hier vorbestellt werden.

HATE Line-up:

Atf Sinner – Guitar, Vocals

Pavulon – Drums

Apeiron – Bass (session)

Domin – Guitar (session)