  • Home
  • News
  • HATE veröffentlichen erstes Video zum kommenden Album

HATE veröffentlichen erstes Video zum kommenden Album

Die Extreme Black / Death Metaller HATE veröffentlichen erstes Lyric-Video "Asuric Being" zum kommenden Album "Tremendum".

 

Der Kopf der Band Atf Sinner über den Hintergrund zu “Asuric Being”:
“The lyric for “Asuric Being” is inspired by Rudolf Steiner's philosophical concept of Asuras -„Spirit of Darkness” or spirit of Self-hood (egoism). It has a lot of archaic references and a history that long pre-dates Christianity. A truly great concept that has become a big source of inspiration to me. As for the music, you may notice how much we have refined the formula since „Crusade”. „Tremendum” is a profound, organic and adventurous album. We are really proud of it!”

hatecover

Tracklist:
1 Asuric Being
2 Indestructible Pillar
3 Svarog's Mountain
4 Numinosum
5 Fidelis Ad Mortem
6 Into Burning Gehenna
7 Sea of Rubble
8 Ghostforce
9 Walk Through Fire
10 Hearts of Steel (Bonus Track)

Das Album kann hier vorbestellt werden.

HATE Line-up:
Atf Sinner – Guitar, Vocals
Pavulon – Drums
Apeiron – Bass (session)
Domin – Guitar (session)

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...