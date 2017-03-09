MOONSPELL veröffentlichen portugiesischsprachiges Album "1755"

Die Idee zu einem ganz neuen Album kam der Band, als sie an einer Bonus-CD mit vier neuen Nummern für die "Losbia Unter The Spell"-DVD/-Blu-ray (VÖ: 2018) werkelte, die nun auf volle Länge ausgebaut wurde. Produziert wird die Scheibe von Tue Madsen, der bereits auf "Under Satanie", Night Eternal" und "Alpha Noir/Omega White" mit MOONSPELL zusammengearbeitet hat.

Sänger Fernando erklärt: “We fell in love with the concept and made perfect sense to sing it in our national language, Portuguese. I guess we were just waiting for the right opportunity to work on such an album. Musically it will be heavier than Extinct. It will be earthshaking but also very detailed with orchestrations and percussion as we want people to relive the Lisbon of the 18th century. Singing it in Portuguese, allowed me to find a different expression as a vocalist and my job is to be the survivor of the Earthquake, roaming the ruins and telling you all about it.”