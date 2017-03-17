VALLENFYRE kündigen 3. Album "Fear Those Who Fear Him" an

VALLENFYRE, die Death-/Doom-Walze um PARADISE LOST-Klampfer Greg Mackintosh, hat mir "Fear Those Who Fear Him" ihr 3. Studioalbum angekündigt. Die Scheibe soll am 02.06.2017 via Century Media veröffentlicht werden.

Tracklist

1. Born To Decay (01:48)

2. Messiah (02:00)

3. Degeneration (03:10)

4. An Apathetic Grave (05:54)

5. Nihilist (01:56)

6. Amongst The Filth (03:26)

7. Kill All Your Masters (02:09)

8. The Merciless Tide (05:15)

9. Dead World Breathes (00:40)

10. Soldier Of Christ (03:12)

11. Cursed From The Womb (06:41)

12. Temple Of Rats (02:49)

"Fear Those Who Fear Him" soll mit einer Spielzeit von ca. 39 Minuten als CD im Digipack und Jewelcase (nur Kanada, USA und Mexico) und natürlich als Vinyl erscheinen. Neben einer schwarzen Version soll es verschiedene colorierte Platten im Gatefold geben, die das Album auf LP und CD beinhalten werden. Auch eine digitale Version wird es geben.

Neben Mackintosh (Vocals, Gitarre) gehören Hamish Glencross (Gitarre, Bass) und Waltteri Väyrynen (Drums) zur Band. Für die produktion war Kurt Ballou, für das Mastering Brad Boatright zuständig. Um das Cover kümmerte sich Hal Rotter (www.rottinggraphics.com).

Bandleader Greg Mackintosh zum Album: “Most bands refine their sound over the first 2 or 3 albums. Becoming more technically adept and honing their craft. VALLENFYRE have done almost exactly the opposite. We have devolved, made things simpler and crush most of the melody under swathes of rotting noise. From “A Fragile King” to “Splinters” and now to “Fear Those Who Fear Him”, we have become more savage, more raw and less compromising!”

VALLENFYRE live 2017 (komplettiert von Sam Kelly-Wallace an der Gitarre und Chris Casket am Bass):

06-08.07.2017 Torgau (DE), In Flammen Open Air





Weitere Daten und Infos zu den verschiedenen Vinyl-Versionen werden bald bekannt gegeben.