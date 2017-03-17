  • Home
  • News
  • VALLENFYRE kündigen 3. Album "Fear Those Who Fear Him" an

VALLENFYRE kündigen 3. Album "Fear Those Who Fear Him" an

VALLENFYRE, die Death-/Doom-Walze um PARADISE LOST-Klampfer Greg Mackintosh, hat mir "Fear Those Who Fear Him" ihr 3. Studioalbum angekündigt. Die Scheibe soll am 02.06.2017 via Century Media veröffentlicht werden.

vallenfyre fear those who fear him

Tracklist

1. Born To Decay (01:48)
2. Messiah (02:00)
3. Degeneration (03:10)
4. An Apathetic Grave (05:54)
5. Nihilist (01:56)
6. Amongst The Filth (03:26)
7. Kill All Your Masters (02:09)
8. The Merciless Tide (05:15)
9. Dead World Breathes (00:40)
10. Soldier Of Christ (03:12)
11. Cursed From The Womb (06:41)
12. Temple Of Rats (02:49)

"Fear Those Who Fear Him" soll mit einer Spielzeit von ca. 39 Minuten als CD im Digipack und Jewelcase (nur Kanada, USA und Mexico) und natürlich als Vinyl erscheinen. Neben einer schwarzen Version soll es verschiedene colorierte Platten im Gatefold geben, die das Album auf LP und CD beinhalten werden. Auch eine digitale Version wird es geben.

Neben Mackintosh (Vocals, Gitarre) gehören Hamish Glencross (Gitarre, Bass) und Waltteri Väyrynen (Drums) zur Band. Für die produktion war Kurt Ballou, für das Mastering Brad Boatright zuständig. Um das Cover kümmerte sich Hal Rotter (www.rottinggraphics.com).

Bandleader Greg Mackintosh zum Album: “Most bands refine their sound over the first 2 or 3 albums. Becoming more technically adept and honing their craft. VALLENFYRE have done almost exactly the opposite. We have devolved, made things simpler and crush most of the melody under swathes of rotting noise. From “A Fragile King” to “Splinters” and now to “Fear Those Who Fear Him”, we have become more savage, more raw and less compromising!”

1. Born To Decay (01:48)
2. Messiah (02:00)
3. Degeneration (03:10)
4. An Apathetic Grave (05:54)
5. Nihilist (01:56)
6. Amongst The Filth (03:26)
7. Kill All Your Masters (02:09)
8. The Merciless Tide (05:15)
9. Dead World Breathes (00:40)
10. Soldier Of Christ (03:12)
11. Cursed From The Womb (06:41)
12. Temple Of Rats (02:49)

VALLENFYRE live 2017 (komplettiert von Sam Kelly-Wallace an der Gitarre und Chris Casket am Bass):

06-08.07.2017 Torgau (DE), In Flammen Open Air

Weitere Daten und Infos zu den verschiedenen Vinyl-Versionen werden bald bekannt gegeben.

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...