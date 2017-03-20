KOBRA AND THE LOTUS kündigen neues Album an

Mit "You Don't Know" spendieren euch KOBRA AND THE LOTUS eine erste Hörprobe:

Sängerin Kobra Paige verrät: “To be alive brings many great things but among those things includes great suffering. It’s painful to feel backed into a corner, judged, misunderstood for who we really are. We can never really know a person until we have seen their point of view, crawled into their skin, and walked a mile in their shoes, but that will never happen. This is the anthem for the man, the woman, the human, navigating their life the best way they can. After all “You don’t know what it’s like to be me!”

"Prevail I" Trackliste:

1. Gotham

2. TriggerPulse

3. You Don't Know

4. Specimen X (The Mortal Chamber)

5. Light Me Up

6. Manifest Destiny

7. Victim

8. Check The Phyrg

9. Hell On Earth

10. Prevail