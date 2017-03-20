  • Home
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS kündigen neues Album an

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS haben drei Jahre nach dem Release von "High Priestess" ein neues Album angekündigt. Das von Jacob Hansen produzierte und Grammy-Gewinner Ted Jensen gemasterte "Prevail I" wird am 12.05.2017 via Napalm Records erscheinen.

Mit "You Don't Know" spendieren euch KOBRA AND THE LOTUS eine erste Hörprobe:

Sängerin Kobra Paige verrät: “To be alive brings many great things but among those things includes great suffering. It’s painful to feel backed into a corner, judged, misunderstood for who we really are. We can never really know a person until we have seen their point of view, crawled into their skin, and walked a mile in their shoes, but that will never happen. This is the anthem for the man, the woman, the human, navigating their life the best way they can. After all “You don’t know what it’s like to be me!”

kobra and the lotus prevail i

"Prevail I" Trackliste:

1. Gotham
2. TriggerPulse
3. You Don't Know
4. Specimen X (The Mortal Chamber)
5. Light Me Up
6. Manifest Destiny
7. Victim
8. Check The Phyrg
9. Hell On Earth
10. Prevail

