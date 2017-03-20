U2 veröffentlichen Jubiläumsedition von "The Joshua Tree"

30 Jahre nach dem Release ihres Welterfolgs "The Joshua Tree" bringen U2 ihren Klassiker am 02.06.2017 als "30 Years Anniversary Edition" als Super Deluxe Edition auf 7 LPs bzw. 4 CDs sowie Deluxe Edition auf 2 CDs noch einmal neu heraus. Alle Informationen zu den erhältlichen Formaten gibt's hier.
Neben dem Originalalbum mit 11 Tracks enthält die Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition einen Livemitschnitt des Auftritts im Madison Square Garden 1987 während der “The Joshua Tree”-Tour und außerdem Raritäten und B-Seiten von den Albumaufnahmen, Remixe von 2017 von Daniel Lanois, St Francis Hotel, Jacknife Lee, Steve Lillywhite und Flood, sowie ein 84-seitiges, gebundenes Buch mit bisher unveröffentlichten Fotos, die The Edge 1986 während der Mojave Desert Fotosession geschossen hat.
U2 - "The Joshua Tree - 30 Years Anniversary Edition" - Trailer
Hier sind die Tracklists der einzelnen Formate:
Super Deluxe 7LP Box Set
• 7 pieces of original, live and unreleased recordings on 12” 180gsm vinyl
3.5hrs of audio content / 49 tracks (25x unreleased tracks: 17x live, 7x new mixes, 1x archive track)
- The Joshua Tree 2007 remastered double album (gatefold)
- Live from Madison Square Garden 1987 double album (gatefold)
- The Joshua Tree 2017 Remixes
- The Joshua Tree Outtakes
- The Joshua Tree B-Sides
• The Joshua Tree – Photographs by The Edge. An 84-page hardback book of personal never-before seen photography by The Edge, taken during the original Mojave Desert Joshua Tree shoot, 1986
• A folio of 8 rare 12” Anton Corbijn colour prints
Vinyl 1 - Side A
01. Where The Streets Have No Name
02. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
03. With Or Without You
Vinyl 1 - Side B
01. Bullet The Blue Sky
02. Running To Stand Still
Vinyl 2 - Side A
01. Red Hill Mining Town
02. In God's Country
03. Trip Through Your Wires
Vinyl 2 - Side B
01. One Tree Hill
02. Exit
03. Mothers Of The Disappeared
MSG Vinyl 3 & 4
Side One
01. Where The Streets Have No Name
02. I Will Follow
03. Trip Through Your Wires
04. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For*
Side Two
01. MLK
02. Bullet The Blue Sky*
03. Running To Stand Still
04. In God's Country
05. Sunday Bloody Sunday
Side Three
01. Exit*
02. October
03. New Year's Day
04. Pride (In The Name Of LoveSide Four
01. With Or Without You
02. Party Girl
03. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
04.
"40" Vinyl 5 - Remixes
Side A
01. One Tree Hill (St Francis Hotel Remix)
02. Bullet The Blue Sky (Jacknife Lee Remix)
03. Running To Stand Still (Daniel Lanois Remix)
Side B
01. Red Hill Mining Town (Steve Lillywhite 2017 Mix)
02. With Or Without You (Daniel Lanois Remix)
03. Where The Streets Have No Name (Flood Remix)
Vinyl 6 - Outtakes
Side A
01. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Lillywhite Alternative Mix '87)
02. One Tree Hill Reprise (Brian Eno 2017 Mix)
03. Silver and Gold (Sun City)
04. Beautiful Ghost/Introduction To Songs Of Experience
Side B
01. Wave Of Sorrow (Birdland)
02. Desert Of Our Love
03. Rise Up
04. Drunk Chicken/America
Vinyl 7 - B-Sides
Side A
01. Luminous Times (Hold On To Love)
02. Walk To The Water
03. Spanish Eyes
Side B
01. Deep In The Heart
02. Silver And Gold
03. Sweetest Thing
04. Race Against Time
Super Deluxe 4CD Box Set
4 CDs housed in left panel of hardback book
3.5hrs of audio content / 49 tracks (25x unreleased tracks: 17x live, 7x new mixes, 1x archive track)
This collector’s boxset includes:
- The Joshua Tree 2007 remastered
- Live from Madison Square Garden 1987
- The Joshua Tree 2017 Remixes
- The Joshua Tree Outtakes
- The Joshua Tree B-Sides
• The Joshua Tree – Photographs by The Edge. An 84-page hardback book of personal never-before seen photography by The Edge, taken during the original Mojave Desert Joshua Tree shoot, 1986
• A folio of 8 rare 12” Anton Corbijn colour prints
CD 1 - 2007 Remastered Album
01. Where The Streets Have No Name
02. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
03. With Or Without You
04. Bullet The Blue Sky
05. Running To Stand Still
06. Red Hill Mining Town
07. In God's Country
08. Trip Through Your Wires
09. One Tree Hill
10. Exit
11. Mothers Of The Disappeared
CD2 - MSG
01. Where The Streets Have No Name
02. I Will Follow
03. Trip Through Your Wires
04. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For*
05. MLK
06. Bullet The Blue Sky*
07. Running To Stand Still
08. In God's Country
09. Sunday Bloody Sunday
10. Exit*
11. October
12. New Year's Day
13. Pride (In The Name Of Love)
14. With Or Without You
15. Party Girl
16. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
17. "40"
CD3 - 2017 Remixes
01. One Tree Hill (St Francis Hotel Remix)
02. Bullet The Blue Sky (Jacknife Lee Remix)
03. Running To Stand Still (Daniel Lanois Remix)
04. Red Hill Mining Town (Steve Lillywhite 2017 Mix)
05. With Or Without You (Daniel Lanois Remix)
06. Where The Streets Have No Name (Flood Remix)
CD4 - B-sides/Outtakes
01. Luminous Times (Hold On To Love)
02. Walk To The Water
03. Spanish Eyes
04. Deep In The Heart
05. Silver And Gold
06. Sweetest Thing
07. Race Against Time
08. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Lillywhite Alternative Mix '87)
09. One Tree Hill Reprise (Brian Eno 2017 Mix)
10. Silver and Gold
11. Beautiful Ghost/Introduction To Songs Of Experience
12. Wave Of Sorrow (Birdland)
13. Desert Of Our Love
14. Rise Up
15. Drunk Chicken/America
2 CD Deluxe
- The Joshua Tree 2007 remastered
- Live from Madison Square Garden 1987
CD 1 - 2007 Remastered Album
01. Where The Streets Have No Name
02. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
03. With Or Without You
04. Bullet The Blue Sky
05. Running To Stand Still
06. Red Hill Mining Town
07. In God's Country
08. Trip Through Your Wires
09. One Tree Hill
10. Exit
11. Mothers Of The Disappeared
CD2 – MSG
01. Where The Streets Have No Name
02. I Will Follow
03. Trip Through Your Wires
04. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For*
05. MLK
06. Bullet The Blue Sky*
07. Running To Stand Still
08. In God's Country
09. Sunday Bloody Sunday
10. Exit*
11. October
12. New Year's Day
13. Pride (In The Name Of Love)
14. With Or Without You
15. Party Girl
16. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
17. "40"
Die The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 beginnt am 12. Mai 2017 in Vancouver und geht weiter durch mehrere Stadien in Nordamerika und Europa, darunter auch zwei ausverkaufte Shows im Twickenham Stadium am 8. und 9. Juli und ein Heimspiel im Croke Park, Dublin, am 22. Juli.
Kommentare (0)