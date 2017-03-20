U2 veröffentlichen Jubiläumsedition von "The Joshua Tree"

Neben dem Originalalbum mit 11 Tracks enthält die Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition einen Livemitschnitt des Auftritts im Madison Square Garden 1987 während der “The Joshua Tree”-Tour und außerdem Raritäten und B-Seiten von den Albumaufnahmen, Remixe von 2017 von Daniel Lanois, St Francis Hotel, Jacknife Lee, Steve Lillywhite und Flood, sowie ein 84-seitiges, gebundenes Buch mit bisher unveröffentlichten Fotos, die The Edge 1986 während der Mojave Desert Fotosession geschossen hat.

U2 - "The Joshua Tree - 30 Years Anniversary Edition" - Trailer

Hier sind die Tracklists der einzelnen Formate:

Super Deluxe 7LP Box Set

• 7 pieces of original, live and unreleased recordings on 12” 180gsm vinyl

3.5hrs of audio content / 49 tracks (25x unreleased tracks: 17x live, 7x new mixes, 1x archive track)

- The Joshua Tree 2007 remastered double album (gatefold)

- Live from Madison Square Garden 1987 double album (gatefold)

- The Joshua Tree 2017 Remixes

- The Joshua Tree Outtakes

- The Joshua Tree B-Sides

• The Joshua Tree – Photographs by The Edge. An 84-page hardback book of personal never-before seen photography by The Edge, taken during the original Mojave Desert Joshua Tree shoot, 1986

• A folio of 8 rare 12” Anton Corbijn colour prints



Vinyl 1 - Side A

01. Where The Streets Have No Name

02. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

03. With Or Without You



Vinyl 1 - Side B

01. Bullet The Blue Sky

02. Running To Stand Still



Vinyl 2 - Side A

01. Red Hill Mining Town

02. In God's Country

03. Trip Through Your Wires



Vinyl 2 - Side B

01. One Tree Hill

02. Exit

03. Mothers Of The Disappeared



MSG Vinyl 3 & 4

Side One

01. Where The Streets Have No Name

02. I Will Follow

03. Trip Through Your Wires

04. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For*



Side Two

01. MLK

02. Bullet The Blue Sky*

03. Running To Stand Still

04. In God's Country

05. Sunday Bloody Sunday

Side Three

01. Exit*

02. October

03. New Year's Day

04. Pride (In The Name Of LoveSide Four

01. With Or Without You

02. Party Girl

03. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

04.

"40" Vinyl 5 - Remixes

Side A

01. One Tree Hill (St Francis Hotel Remix)

02. Bullet The Blue Sky (Jacknife Lee Remix)

03. Running To Stand Still (Daniel Lanois Remix)



Side B

01. Red Hill Mining Town (Steve Lillywhite 2017 Mix)

02. With Or Without You (Daniel Lanois Remix)

03. Where The Streets Have No Name (Flood Remix)



Vinyl 6 - Outtakes

Side A

01. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Lillywhite Alternative Mix '87)

02. One Tree Hill Reprise (Brian Eno 2017 Mix)

03. Silver and Gold (Sun City)

04. Beautiful Ghost/Introduction To Songs Of Experience



Side B

01. Wave Of Sorrow (Birdland)

02. Desert Of Our Love

03. Rise Up

04. Drunk Chicken/America



Vinyl 7 - B-Sides

Side A

01. Luminous Times (Hold On To Love)

02. Walk To The Water

03. Spanish Eyes



Side B

01. Deep In The Heart

02. Silver And Gold

03. Sweetest Thing

04. Race Against Time



Super Deluxe 4CD Box Set



4 CDs housed in left panel of hardback book

3.5hrs of audio content / 49 tracks (25x unreleased tracks: 17x live, 7x new mixes, 1x archive track)

This collector’s boxset includes:

- The Joshua Tree 2007 remastered

- Live from Madison Square Garden 1987

- The Joshua Tree 2017 Remixes

- The Joshua Tree Outtakes

- The Joshua Tree B-Sides

• The Joshua Tree – Photographs by The Edge. An 84-page hardback book of personal never-before seen photography by The Edge, taken during the original Mojave Desert Joshua Tree shoot, 1986

• A folio of 8 rare 12” Anton Corbijn colour prints

CD 1 - 2007 Remastered Album

01. Where The Streets Have No Name

02. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

03. With Or Without You

04. Bullet The Blue Sky

05. Running To Stand Still

06. Red Hill Mining Town

07. In God's Country

08. Trip Through Your Wires

09. One Tree Hill

10. Exit

11. Mothers Of The Disappeared





CD2 - MSG

01. Where The Streets Have No Name

02. I Will Follow

03. Trip Through Your Wires

04. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For*

05. MLK

06. Bullet The Blue Sky*

07. Running To Stand Still

08. In God's Country

09. Sunday Bloody Sunday

10. Exit*

11. October

12. New Year's Day

13. Pride (In The Name Of Love)

14. With Or Without You

15. Party Girl

16. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

17. "40"





CD3 - 2017 Remixes

01. One Tree Hill (St Francis Hotel Remix)

02. Bullet The Blue Sky (Jacknife Lee Remix)

03. Running To Stand Still (Daniel Lanois Remix)

04. Red Hill Mining Town (Steve Lillywhite 2017 Mix)

05. With Or Without You (Daniel Lanois Remix)

06. Where The Streets Have No Name (Flood Remix)



CD4 - B-sides/Outtakes

01. Luminous Times (Hold On To Love)

02. Walk To The Water

03. Spanish Eyes

04. Deep In The Heart

05. Silver And Gold

06. Sweetest Thing

07. Race Against Time

08. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Lillywhite Alternative Mix '87)

09. One Tree Hill Reprise (Brian Eno 2017 Mix)

10. Silver and Gold

11. Beautiful Ghost/Introduction To Songs Of Experience

12. Wave Of Sorrow (Birdland)

13. Desert Of Our Love

14. Rise Up

15. Drunk Chicken/America



2 CD Deluxe

- The Joshua Tree 2007 remastered

- Live from Madison Square Garden 1987



CD 1 - 2007 Remastered Album

01. Where The Streets Have No Name

02. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

03. With Or Without You

04. Bullet The Blue Sky

05. Running To Stand Still

06. Red Hill Mining Town

07. In God's Country

08. Trip Through Your Wires

09. One Tree Hill

10. Exit

11. Mothers Of The Disappeared



CD2 – MSG

01. Where The Streets Have No Name

02. I Will Follow

03. Trip Through Your Wires

04. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For*

05. MLK

06. Bullet The Blue Sky*

07. Running To Stand Still

08. In God's Country

09. Sunday Bloody Sunday

10. Exit*

11. October

12. New Year's Day

13. Pride (In The Name Of Love)

14. With Or Without You

15. Party Girl

16. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

17. "40"

Die The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 beginnt am 12. Mai 2017 in Vancouver und geht weiter durch mehrere Stadien in Nordamerika und Europa, darunter auch zwei ausverkaufte Shows im Twickenham Stadium am 8. und 9. Juli und ein Heimspiel im Croke Park, Dublin, am 22. Juli.