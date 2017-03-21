VARVARA: Neue Single "Weatherman" zum Zehnjährigen

Die finnische Alternative-Rockband VARVARA feiert ihr zehnjähriges Jubiläum mit der Veröffentlichung einer neuen Single. "Weatherman" ist am 17. März erschienen. Aufgenommen und gemischt hat Lauri Eloranta (Disco Ensemble, Pää Kii!, Melrose, Damn Seagulls etc.). Der Song ist digital und als limitierte 7" Vinyl erhältlich. VARVARA haben vor kurzem erst ihr Album "Death Defying Tricks" veröffentlicht.
"Weatherman" kann man sich hier via Soundcloud anhören.
Sänger Mikko Kiri: ”We got loads of material for album 4. Theres so much of it that we decided to record an extra single. So we went to studio with Mr. Lauri Eloranta and did it - LIVE! It’s 10 years of rocking and 4th album coming out this year. It will be great. It will be spectacular! There will definitely be a party! We are also gonna do some gigs during the spring. We'll let you know some specific dates later. Keep your eyes and ears open!”
Kommentare (0)