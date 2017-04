VARVARA: Neue Single "Weatherman" zum Zehnjährigen

"Weatherman" kann man sich hier via Soundcloud anhören.

Sänger Mikko Kiri: ”We got loads of material for album 4. Theres so much of it that we decided to record an extra single. So we went to studio with Mr. Lauri Eloranta and did it - LIVE! It’s 10 years of rocking and 4th album coming out this year. It will be great. It will be spectacular! There will definitely be a party! We are also gonna do some gigs during the spring. We'll let you know some specific dates later. Keep your eyes and ears open!”