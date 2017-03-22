SEVEN KINGDOMS: Cover & Trackliste zu "Decennium"

Trackliste:

1. Stargazer

2. Undying

3. In The Walls

4. The Tale Of Deathface Ginny

5. Castles In The Snow

6. Kingslayer

7. The Faceless Hero

8. Neverending

9. Hollow

10. Awakened From Nothing

11. In The Walls (EP Master) (Bonus Track)

12. Undying (EP Master) (Bonus Track)

13. The Bloody Meadow (Re-Recording) (Bonus Track)

14. Stormborn (Re-Recording) (Bonus Track)

Die amerikanischen Power Metal-Truppe hat "Decennium" zusammen mit Jim Morris (Iced Earth, Savatage, Death) und Phil Pluskota (Abiotic, King Conquer) aufgenommen. SEVEN KINGDOMS haben die Scheibe bei Morrisound Recording gemixt und von Jacob Hansen (Avantasia, Evergrey, Volbeat) mastern lassen.

Vorbestellen könnt ihr euch die Scheibe im Onlineshop von Napalm Records.

SEVEN KINGDOMS-Gitarrist Camden Cruz kommentiert: "We are very excited to start the Pre-Orders for the Official Worldwide Release of Decennium via Napalm Records. We are very, very happy with this album and it is undeniably the best product the band has put fourth yet. Napalm ensures that a significant amount of people overseas will get a chance to get the record now without the incredible shipping prices, and also we are excited to finally bring Digital and Streaming platforms to the fold thanks to Napalm. We are very excited for what all of this new stuff brings! Please Pre-Order the record and tell your friends to do the same! See you on tour with Evergrey in about 6 weeks! Get your tickets for the North American dates!"