Metal Blade veröffentlichen CIRITH UNGOLs Klassiker "King of the Dead" als Ultimate Edition

Beim Keep It True in Lauda-Königshofen werden CIRITH UNGOL das erste Konzert in Europa geben und passend dazu bringen Metal Blade die Ultimate Edition von UNGOLs "King of the Dead" am 28. April heraus.

Hier könnt ihr euch den Klassiker "Atom Smasher" anhören und die neue Edition in unterschiedlichen Formaten vorbestellen.

"King Of The Dead - Ultimate Edition"- Digibook-CD enthält:

- die komplett von Patrick W. Engel remasterte Version

- fünf Bonustracks

- üppige Verpackung mit Bonus-DVD

"King Of The Dead - Ultimate Edition" - LP:

- erscheint im Rahmen der MB Originals Serie

- wurde von Patrick W. Engel remastert und restauriert

- ist dem Sound der ersten Vinylpressung nachempfunden (erschien 1984 auf Enigma)

- 400g schwere Spine-Sleeves

-12seitiges Booklet

- A1 Poster

Formate:

- CD / DVD Digipak

- 180g schwarzes Vinyl

- durchsichtiges eisblaues Vinyl (limitiert)

- türkis-grün/schwarz marmoriertes Vinyl (limitiert)

- blutrotes Vinyl (limitiert)

'King Of The Dead - Ultimate Edition'

1. Atom Smasher

2. Black Machine

3. Master of the Pit

4. King of the Dead

5. Death of the Sun

6. Finger of Scorn

7. Toccata in D minor

8. Cirith Ungol

9. Last Laugh (Live)*

10. Death of the Sun (alt mix)**

11. Master of the Pit (Live)***

12. King of the Dead (Live)***

13. Cirith Ungol (Live)***

* Live 1984 (Bonustrack der Original-CD)

** Alternativversion (von Metal Massacre I)

*** Live beim Frost & Fire Fest II im Majestic Ventura Theater in Ventura am 8.10.2016

Tracklist Bonus-DVD:

1. Atom Smasher

2. I'm Alive

3. Black Machine

4. Master of the Pit

5. King of the Dead

6. Death of the Sun

7. Finger of Scorn

8. Cirith Ungol

Live im The Roxy, West Hollywood, CA am 19.01.1983

CIRITH UNGOL Line-Up auf 'King Of The Dead':

Tim Baker - Vocals

Jerry Fogle - Gitarre

Michael 'Flint' Vujejia - Bass

Robert Garven - Drums

CIRITH UNGOL live

28-29/04/17 DE - Lauda-Königshofen - Keep It True Festival

26-27/05/17 GR - Athen - Up The Hammers

21-22/07/17 DE - Crispendorf - Chaos Descends

17-18/11/17 DE - Würzburg - Hammer Of Doom