BELPHEGOR arbeiten an "Totenritual" - Album kommt im September

Sänger und Gitarrist Helmut Lehner gibt sicg begeistert von der Brutalität des neuen Materials: "It is the most brutally heavy offering we have consecrated thus far. The drums are precise and very technical with loads of breaks, fills and tempo changes. The bass is like a panzer tank. Also, the rhythm guitars are completed; utterly aggressive and obscure. You don't hear guitars like that anywhere with such a massively low tuning. I'm really proud of all we have tracked so far and created for the new audial hellspawn. An honor — this horror!!"