BELPHEGOR arbeiten an "Totenritual" - Album kommt im September

Die Extrem-Metaller BELPHEGOR arbeiten an ihrem neuen Album "Totenritual". Die Drum- und Bassrecordings sind im Kasten, veröffentlicht werden soll am 15. September. Die Band hat einen Trailer veröffentlicht, der die Wartezeit verkürzen soll.
Sänger und Gitarrist Helmut Lehner gibt sicg begeistert von der Brutalität des neuen Materials: "It is the most brutally heavy offering we have consecrated thus far. The drums are precise and very technical with loads of breaks, fills and tempo changes. The bass is like a panzer tank. Also, the rhythm guitars are completed; utterly aggressive and obscure. You don't hear guitars like that anywhere with such a massively low tuning. I'm really proud of all we have tracked so far and created for the new audial hellspawn. An honor — this horror!!"
