THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORECHSTRA veröffentlichen neuen Song "Midnight Flyer"

Hört euch "Midnight Flyer" jetzt an:

Sänger Björn Strid kommentiert: "'Midnight Flyer' might be the ultimate THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA track, and all the emotions that we think a classic rock track should convey are on there. When you find yourself on a night flight across the oceans, you’ve just left everything you love behind and once you land you know that nothing will ever be the same. You've got nothing left to lose, and you just want to escape reality, no matter the cost. A melancholic over the top party anthem, about the deep personal insights you can only get at 36,000 ft with a stiff drink in your trembling hands, and the mysterious beauty that you hope will be there waiting for you when you arrive."

Erhaltet 'Midnight Flyer' sofort als Instant Grat Track hier: http://nblast.de/TNFODigital

»Amber Galactic« wird als Limited Edition Digipak CD mit alternativem Cover, 2 LP (schwarz und Glitzer Violett) sowie als Digital Download und Stream über alle gängigen Plattformen erscheinen.

Das Album ist ab sofort hier vorbestellbar: http://nblast.de/TNFOAmberGalacticNB

Die Tracklist zu »Amber Galactic« liest sich wie folgt:

01. Midnight Flyer

02. Star Of Rio

03. Gemini

04. Sad State Of Affairs

05. Jennie

06. Domino

07. Josephine

08. Space Whisperer

09. Something Mysterious

10. Saturn In Velvet

11. Just Another Night BONUS TRACK (Limited Edition Digipak, Vinyl)

12. Fly Tonight (Never Rewind) BONUS TRACK (nur in Japan)

So sieht das alternative Cover des Digipacks aus:

Auf die Frage der Ausrichtung NFOs innerhalb der Classic-Rock-Universums, konstatiert Strid schmunzelnd: "Most other classic rock bands sound like weed or LSD - we sound like cocaine."

»Amber Galactic« wurde im Handsome Hard Studio in Lund, Schweden aufgenommen und stellt den Nachfolger von THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRAs zwei bisherigen Platten »Internal Affairs« (2012) und »Skyline Whispers« (2015) dar.

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA bestehen aus:

Björn Strid - Gesang

Sharlee D' Angelo - Bass

David Andersson - Gitarre

Richard Larsson - Keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - Schlagzeug

Sebastian Forslund - Gitarre, Percussion