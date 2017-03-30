  • Home
  • News
  • CRITICAL SOLUTION: Video zum Titeltrack des neuen Albums "Barbara The Witch"

CRITICAL SOLUTION: Video zum Titeltrack des neuen Albums "Barbara The Witch"


Die norwegische Heavy Metal-/Thrash-Band CRITICAL SOLUTION veröffentlicht ihr neues Album "Barbara The Witch" am 28. April. Zum Titeltrack gibt es jetzt ein Video.

Das Konzeptalbum ist das dritte Album der Band. "Barbara The Witch" erzählt eine wahre Geschichte, die im 17. Jahrhundert in Helleland passiert ist, der Heimatstadt von CRITICAL SOLUTION. Das Album kommt als Digipack, das auch die Bonusdisc "Covers From Hell" enthält.

 

Tracklist:

CD1 - "Barbara The Witch"

1. Natas Fo Live

2. The Village

3. Barbara the Witch

4. Red Hooded Devils

5. Peter Crow

6. The Burning Pyre

7. End of the Beginning

8. The Headless Horsemen

9. Officer Green

10. A Lady in White

11. Return of the Witch

12. Into the Abyss

 

CD 2 - Bonus disc - "Covers From Hell"

1. Locked up in Snow (King Diamond's Black Rose cover)

2. Let it Die (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

3. Killed by Death (Motörhead cover feat. Whitfield Crane/LaRocque)

4. Iron Man (Black Sabbath cover)

5. Speed King (Deep Purple cover)

6. Gypsy (Uriah Heep cover feat. Snowy Shaw)

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...