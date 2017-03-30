CRITICAL SOLUTION: Video zum Titeltrack des neuen Albums "Barbara The Witch"

Die norwegische Heavy Metal-/Thrash-Band CRITICAL SOLUTION veröffentlicht ihr neues Album "Barbara The Witch" am 28. April. Zum Titeltrack gibt es jetzt ein Video.
Das Konzeptalbum ist das dritte Album der Band. "Barbara The Witch" erzählt eine wahre Geschichte, die im 17. Jahrhundert in Helleland passiert ist, der Heimatstadt von CRITICAL SOLUTION. Das Album kommt als Digipack, das auch die Bonusdisc "Covers From Hell" enthält.
Tracklist:
CD1 - "Barbara The Witch"
1. Natas Fo Live
2. The Village
3. Barbara the Witch
4. Red Hooded Devils
5. Peter Crow
6. The Burning Pyre
7. End of the Beginning
8. The Headless Horsemen
9. Officer Green
10. A Lady in White
11. Return of the Witch
12. Into the Abyss
CD 2 - Bonus disc - "Covers From Hell"
1. Locked up in Snow (King Diamond's Black Rose cover)
2. Let it Die (Ozzy Osbourne cover)
3. Killed by Death (Motörhead cover feat. Whitfield Crane/LaRocque)
4. Iron Man (Black Sabbath cover)
5. Speed King (Deep Purple cover)
6. Gypsy (Uriah Heep cover feat. Snowy Shaw)
