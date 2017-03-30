TRIAL(swe) veröffentlichen dritte und letzte Single vor dem Release des neuen Albums

Am 7. April wir das neue Album "Motherless" von TRIAL(swe) erscheinen und jetzt gibt es die dritte und letzte Single vor dem Release zu hören.
"Juxtaposed" könnt ihr euch hier ansehen:
'Motherless' track listing:
1. Motherless
2. In Empyrean Labour
3. Cold Comes The Night
4. Juxtaposed
5. Aligerous Architect
6. Birth
7. Embodiment
8. Rebirth
TRIAL (swe) sind:
Linus Johansson - Vocals
Alexander Ellström - Gitarre
Andreas Johnsson - Gitarre
Andréas Olsson - Bass
Martin Svensson - Drums
