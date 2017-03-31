DAYCARE FOR JEDI - Pop-Punk-Video "Moonshine" präsentiert von BurnYourEars

Wir freuen uns sehr, Euch heute exklusiv das neue DAYCARE FOR JEDI Video "Moonshine" zu präsentieren! Die vier Dänen spielen modernen Emo / Pop-Punk – und wenn Ihr auf Bands wie TAKING BACK SUNDAY oder THE STORY SO FAR steht, solltet Ihr auf jeden Fall diesen Clip und ihr aktuelles Album "This Is What You Get" checken, das gerade via Prime Collective veröffentlich wurde.
Die Band aus Aarhus hat bereits mit ihrer EP “Worst Things First” von sich Reden gemacht und will jetzt mit der neuen Scheibe "This Is What You Get" richtig Gas geben:
“The songs have been very exciting to write, and this time we have focused more on portraying Daycare For Jedi’s personality through our songs. The songs have lots of heavy passages rather than just being energetic and catchy. Take, for example “Brother”, which is more along the lines of melodic hardcore. We are kind of the only band in Denmark doing what we do, so we are very proud of the result, and the slightly heavier and groovy style we have incorporated into our music."
DAYCARE FOR JEDI sind:
Gitarre - Mikkel Rohde
Gitarre/Gesang - Jens Erik
Bass - Jacob
Schlagzeug - Kristian
Kommentare (0)