  • DEADLY CARNAGE starten Vorproduktion des neuen Albums

Nach mehr als drei Jahren des Wartens ist es endlich soweit! Die italienischen Doom-Metal-Band Deadly Carnage hat mit der Vorproduktion ihres Konzeptalbums "Through the Void, Above the Suns" begonnen.

Unterstützt durch den langjährigen Weggefährten der Band, Mike Crinella (Omega, Ashes of Chaos), wird die Arbeit bis zum Frühherbst fortgesetzt werden. Im Anschluss wird die Band das Domination Studio entern und mit den Aufnahmen beginnen. Bassist Adres äußerte sich folgendermaßen zur Situation:

""Through the Void, Above the Suns" is a more complex album than its predecessors, it was necessary a totally different approach to its registration. We decided to take a few months to develop a pre-production in order to better manage the sound that we conceived in these three years of composition. In this phase we will rely on Mike Crinella, a member of our staff; we trust him blindly for his experience. We will work in his private studio until early autumn when then enter the Domination Studio for definitive recordings where probably Mike will continue to work with us. We decided to take all the time necessary for the registration of this concept."

