  • Paul O'Neill (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) ist tot

Paul O'Neill (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) ist tot

Das TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA hat eine traurige Nachricht: Im Alter von 61 Jahren ist Paul O'Neill, der kreative Kopf und Gründer von TSO, einer chronischen Erkrankung erlegen.

Auf seiner Facebook-Seite postete das TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA:

"The entire Trans-Siberian Orchestra family, past and present, is heartbroken to share the devastating news that Paul O’Neill has passed away from chronic illness.He was our friend and our leader -- a truly creative spirit and an altruistic soul. This is a profound and indescribable loss for us all.We ask that you respect Paul’s family’s privacy now.We will make additional announcements shortly."

Unser Beileid gilt der Familie O'Neill. Rest in peace, Paul!

