  • DESERT MOUNTAIN TRIBE: Europatour und neue EP

DESERT MOUNTAIN TRIBE: Europatour und neue EP


DESERT MOUNTAIN TRIBE kommen auf Europatour und machen dabei auch in Deutschland halt - unter anderem beim Desert Fest in Berlin. Außerdem gibt es eine neue EP.

Diese enthält vier Songs, heißt "If You Don’t Know Can You Don’t Know Köln" und wird ab 14. April digital erhältlich sein. Die Band dazu:

“The studio material on this record and the way we approached it came about very spontaneously without much planning. When the opportunity arose to do another EP at Shaken Oak Farm where we recorded our first ever EP a couple of years back, we wrote three tracks in a week and another one live in the studio. We wrote and recorded the song ’Hitzefrei’ on the same day. It pays homage to our home area of Germany and includes Köln, Düsseldorf and Dortmund. Especially Köln and Düsseldorf where the likes of Neu!, Can and Kraftwerk are from. These groups have always been hugely influential to us and we wanted to capture the Krautrock spirit in at least one song on the new EP.”

